THE HON SUSSAN LEY MP LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION FEDERAL MEMBER FOR FARRER | SPEECH | 2025 HINDU COUNCIL DEEPAVALI CELEBRATION BLACKTOWN, NSW

Good afternoon, everyone. Namaste.

It is a real joy to be here with you to celebrate Deepavali, the Festival of Lights. On behalf of the Federal Coalition, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your families. May this Deepavali bring light to your homes, peace to your hearts, and strength to your dreams.

Deepavali is one of the most important festivals for Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities, and its message is one that all Australians can relate to.

That good will always triumph over evil, light will always dispel darkness, and knowledge will always overcome ignorance.

And it’s about the power of community – values that unite us all.

As Deepavali approaches, families across the country will light diyas, share festive meals, exchange gifts, and honour traditions passed down through generations.

These cherished customs remind us how the traditions, stories and celebrations that people bring from around the world enrich the lives of every Australian.

And they show why Australia truly is one of the most successful multicultural societies in the world.

Australians of Indian heritage contribute so much to our nation across many fields. In medicine, education, science, business, the arts, and public service, you have brought brilliance, dedication, and heart.

Your values of family, enterprise, and ‘seva’ – selfless service speak to the Australian values that strengthens the fabric of our nation.

As Leader of the Opposition, I’ve had the privilege of meeting with many members of the Indian and Hindu communities across Australia – hearing your stories, your successes, and your hopes for the future.

And I can say with confidence: Australia is better, brighter and stronger because of your contribution.

My team is working every day to ensure that Australia remains a place where your dreams can flourish and every one can succeed.

I also want to acknowledge the Hindu Council of Australia for your leadership – for the way you celebrate culture, guide young people, build understanding between faiths, and support families and communities. You live the true spirit of Deepavali – service, compassion and light.

So as the first lights of Deepavali begin to shine across our suburbs and cities, may they fill your homes with joy, your hearts with hope, and your lives with peace and prosperity.

Shubh Diwali, and thank you for the warmth and generosity with which you have welcomed me this afternoon.