Shri Rajnath Singh visits Rosehill Mandir During Sydney Trip

Shri Rajnath Singh, India’s Defence Minister, paid a visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Rosehill, Sydney, on the afternoon of Thursday, 10 October 2025.

He was accompanied by His Excellency Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India to Australia, and Dr S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney along with delegates and community members.

Mr Singh spent close to 30 minutes at the Mandir, during which he participated in a short Vedic puja and offered prayers for peace and global harmony.

The Defence Minister was welcomed with traditional Hindu honours with young children singing a Sanskrit prayer for peace, which added to the spiritual atmosphere.

In a spontaneous address following the rituals, Mr Singh shared his reflections on the legacy of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj. He said, “Swamiji’s purpose was to spread paramanand – supreme bliss – in every corner of the world. This Mandir and its community are a living example of that mission.”

As a gesture of mutual respect and appreciation, mementos were presented by both the Mandir community and the visiting dignitaries, symbolising shared values and goodwill.

The visit reaffirmed BAPS’ ongoing role in promoting peace, spiritual harmony, and timeless Hindu values in Australia.

Local BAPS representatives expressed their gratitude for the visit, noting the continued support of Indian officials and the strengthening ties between the two nations.