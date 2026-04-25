Parramatta sets gold standard for sustainability

City of Parramatta has been recognised as a Gold Partner of Sustainability Advantage, the first council in Sydney to reach this status, setting the benchmark for outstanding leadership and achievements in environmental practices.

The program, delivered by the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy and the Environment and Water (DCEEW), supports medium to large organisations on initiatives that make a positive impact to the community.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said Council’s environmental initiatives make sure the community and environment remains top of mind.

“We’re proud to set the gold standard in sustainability, not only within our community but in our day-to-day practices and services at Council,” Cr Zaiter said.

“As we grow into a global City, we need to make sure we are building infrastructure and creating resilient communities, not only now, but for future generations to come.”

“This is why we created our Environmental Sustainability Strategy, to help us respond to potential challenges and opportunities for urban resilience.”

Council has committed to a 75 per cent reduction in corporate and community carbon emissions by 2038.

Cr Zaiter said the City of Parramatta was the first council in Western Sydney to achieve carbon-neutral certification in 2023.

“We’ve worked hard to reduce our carbon footprint across our City with our libraries, community centres and carparks increasingly powered by solar energy,” Cr Zaiter said.

“The iconic PHIVE building in Parramatta Square, which also achieved a 6-Star Green Star rating, is completely powered by renewable energy and is an example of Council’s leadership in sustainable infrastructure.”