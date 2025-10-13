Blood borne virus risk for patients of dental practice in Mortdale

The Chief Health Officer has advised current and former patients of Mr Safuan Hasic (also known as Steven Hasic), a previous sole dental practitioner based at 70 Victoria Avenue, Mortdale, to get tested for blood borne viruses due to infection control breaches identified at his practice.

Dental work performed on site by Mr Hasic may have posed a low risk of patient exposure to blood borne viruses, such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, due to poor cleaning and inadequate sterilisation of dental equipment.

Mr Hasic’s registration as a dental practitioner has been suspended by the Dental Council of NSW. NSW Health has also issued a closure order for the dental surgery in Mortdale.

The Chief Health Officer is warning people not to seek dental treatment from Mr Hasic while the closure order is in effect or while Mr Hasic is suspended as a dental practitioner.

NSW Health has been able to identify a small number of patients treated at the practice and is contacting them with health advice. However, a large proportion of his patients are unknown to NSW Health and are unable to be contacted directly.

Director of South Eastern Sydney Local Health District’s Public Health Unit, Dr Vicky Sheppeard, said while the potential risk of infection is low, blood borne viruses can have serious health impacts.

“Any current or former patients of Mr Hasic should see their GP as soon as possible and ask to be tested for blood borne viruses as a precautionary measure,” Dr Sheppeard said.

“Blood borne viruses can be spread between clients on dental instruments where there isn’t stringent infection control.

“People infected with blood borne viruses may not show symptoms for many years, so it is important to be tested to see if there is silent infection. There are effective treatments for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.”

People who have had tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV after their last visit with Mr Hasic should check with their GP if more tests are required, even if results were negative.

NSW Health is working with the Dental Council of NSW and Health Care Complaints Commission to investigate this matter further.

For more information about blood borne viruses, patients of Mr Hasic can contact their local public health unit on 1300 066 055 or see the NSW Health Infectious Diseases fact sheets for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

For anyone distressed by this news and needs mental health support, please call the Mental Health Line on 1800 011 511. It is a free service operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is staffed by trained mental health professionals who offer mental health advice, and referrals to local mental health services.

Support for people who live in NSW and who are from culturally and linguistically diverse communities is also available via the Transcultural Mental Health Line on 1800 648 911.

For free health advice anytime day or night, call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222. Need support in your language? You can call the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National) on 131 450 and ask for healthdirect.