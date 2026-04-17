BNW Developments marks its Australian debut with a traditional Office Pooja in Sydney, blending cultural heritage with global expansion ambitions.

Highlighting the occasion, Mr. Avneesh Gupta shared, “15th April marked a significant milestone for Dubai-based BNW Developments as the company hosted its Office Pooja at its upcoming Sydney office in Bella Vista.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Mr. Rahul noted, “The evening symbolised the formal commencement of our Australian presence and our continued expansion from the UAE into key international markets.”

Providing further insight into the company’s vision, Mr. Rakesh Bhutani stated, “BNW Developments is a leading luxury real estate developer based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, with multiple landmark projects launched in collaboration with one of the region’s largest private developers. Our Sydney office will function as a dedicated experience centre, featuring live models and detailed presentations of our ongoing developments.”

Adding to this, Arjun Gupta commented, “This will enable clients and partners in Australia to engage directly with our projects and invest with confidence in the UAE market.”

A key highlight of the event was the presence of the esteemed Guest of Honour, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Guruji), who performed the sacred Pooja and Havan. Guruji also toured the office, offering blessings for prosperity, growth, and success, creating a spiritually uplifting and positive atmosphere for this new beginning.