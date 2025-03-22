Remembering the Life and Legacy of Deb Mukerji

The family, friends, and well-wishers of veteran actor Deb Mukerji gathered to honor and celebrate his life at a prayer meet held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Filmalaya Studio, Ceasar Road, Amboli, Andheri-West, Mumbai from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anu Malik, Vicky Kaushal, Imtiyaz Ali, Bhushan Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Luv, Kunal Kapoor, Tanisha Mukherjee, Sumona Chakraborty,Ila Arun, Anupam Kher, Rema Lahiri, Govind Bansal, Taha Shah came to offer their prayers.



The prayer meet was a solemn occasion where loved ones came together to remember his legacy, share fond memories, and offer prayers for his eternal peace. His presence in the industry and in the lives of those who knew him will always be deeply missed.

Born on November 22, 1941, Deb Mukerji was a cherished figure in the film industry, known for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and being the driving force behind the biggest Durga Pujo in Mumbai- North Bombay Durga Puja. Throughout his illustrious career, he showcased immense passion and dedication, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans and colleagues. Deb Mukerji’s contributions to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations to come, and his legacy will forever remain in the hearts of those who admired him.