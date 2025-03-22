Rituparna Sengupta’s Cinematic Brilliance Shines at the Prestigious I View World International Film Festival with Sharmila Tagore

Among the highlights was “Ajogyo”, a mesmerising 2024 Bengali romantic thriller directed by Kaushik Ganguly, in which Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta reunited to weave magic on screen. The festival also showcased “Distances”, a poignant short film that resonated deeply with viewers, alongside “Home”, a soul-stirring cinematic piece helmed by the visionary Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee. Adding to the festival’s grandeur was the premiere of “Puratawn”, further solidifying Rituparna Sengupta’s standing as an actor who continuously pushes artistic boundaries. Following the screenings, an engaging Q&A session featuring Rituparna Sengupta, distinguished academic and film critic Dr Anugyan Nag, filmmaker Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, and festival director Myna Mukherjee offered audiences an insightful deep dive into the creative processes behind these cinematic masterpieces.
Speaking at the event, Rituparna Sengupta expressed her gratitude and excitement “Being part of the I View World International Film Festival is an honour. Cinema has the power to evoke emotions, challenge perceptions, and ignite change. I am thrilled to see these films find their audience on such a prestigious platform”