Rituparna Sengupta’s Cinematic Brilliance Shines at the Prestigious I View World International Film Festival with Sharmila Tagore

The esteemed “I View World International Film Festival”, a globally recognised platform celebrating powerful and thought-provoking cinema, recently witnessed the captivating presence of celebrated actress Rituparna Sengupta, whose films left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. The festival, known for curating bold narratives and socially relevant storytelling, screened a stellar lineup featuring four remarkable works starring the iconic actress.

Among the highlights was “Ajogyo”, a mesmerising 2024 Bengali romantic thriller directed by Kaushik Ganguly, in which Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta reunited to weave magic on screen. The festival also showcased “Distances”, a poignant short film that resonated deeply with viewers, alongside “Home”, a soul-stirring cinematic piece helmed by the visionary Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee. Adding to the festival’s grandeur was the premiere of “Puratawn”, further solidifying Rituparna Sengupta’s standing as an actor who continuously pushes artistic boundaries. Following the screenings, an engaging Q&A session featuring Rituparna Sengupta, distinguished academic and film critic Dr Anugyan Nag, filmmaker Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee, and festival director Myna Mukherjee offered audiences an insightful deep dive into the creative processes behind these cinematic masterpieces.

Speaking at the event, Rituparna Sengupta expressed her gratitude and excitement “Being part of the I View World International Film Festival is an honour. Cinema has the power to evoke emotions, challenge perceptions, and ignite change. I am thrilled to see these films find their audience on such a prestigious platform”

