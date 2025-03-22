Member for Greenway Hon Michelle Rowland Participates In Holi at Rouse Hill Shopping Centre

Namaste and happy Holi to you all!

It is a pleasure to celebrate this beautiful and vibrant festival with you.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to Rajiv Chaudri, and the Community Foundation of North Western Sydney India Club, and Yogesh Khattar, and the Indo Australia Sanatan Society for organising this event.

Your dedication to fostering unity and cultural celebration in our community is commendable.

It is wonderful to see so many familiar faces and new friends coming together in the spirit of Holi.

This festival is about joy, renewal, and togetherness; I’m grateful to be part of it.

Holi represents a new beginning, forgiving and forgetting, and striving for inner peace and outer good.

It marks the arrival of a special season, bringing warmth, renewal, and the promise of brighter days.

At its heart, Holi is a celebration of the victory of good over evil, inspired by the story of Prahlad and Holika—a powerful reminder that truth and righteousness always prevail.

The traditions of Holi are just as meaningful:

⦁ The Holika Dahan bonfires symbolise the burning away of negativity and the triumph of light over darkness;

⦁ The continuous celebrations through music, dance and delicious festive treats that bring people together, spreading light and love; and

⦁ The throwing of coloured powder – a joyful tradition that represents equality, unity, and love—reminding us that, no matter our backgrounds, we are all the same under these vibrant colours.

Each colour is a celebration of life and carries a special significance:

⦁ Red for love and energy;

⦁ Green – vitality and prosperity;

⦁ Blue – strength and determination;

⦁ Yellow – happiness and peace;

⦁ Orange – light and courage;

⦁ Pink – compassion and camaraderie; and

⦁ Purple for power and wisdom.

Together, they paint a picture of joy, harmony, and community.

Holi is more than just a Hindu festival—it is a global celebration of love, friendship, and inclusivity.

Across the world, people of all cultures and faiths now come together to celebrate this festival, proving that the spirit of Holi transcends boundaries.

In multicultural Australia, Holi represents the beauty of diversity—the coming together of people from different backgrounds to celebrate with open hearts.

The colours diminish divisions of caste, creed, race and religion, reinforcing values of mutual respect that define modern Australia.

It is incredible to see how Holi celebrations across the country are strengthening our broader society—educating and embracing people from all walks of life.

Australia’s multiculturalism is one of our greatest strengths, and celebrations like this remind us of how fortunate we are to live in such a diverse and harmonious nation.

I want to take a moment to thank everyone here —the organisers, volunteers, and the community members—who share these traditions that bring joy, connection, and understanding.

It is inspiring to see how communities across North-West Sydney embrace and celebrate different cultures and faith.

As we throw colours into the air, let’s reflect on the beauty of unity in diversity.

Let us all embrace the spirit of Holi by spreading joy, kindness, and love—not just today, but every day.

May you, your families, and communities be coloured by joy, love, peace, and prosperity, creating a rainbow of harmony wherever you go.

Wishing you all a Happy Holi!