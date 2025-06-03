Rajkummar Rao Unleashes His Darkest Avatar Yet in the Explosive Maalik Teaser

Get ready to witness Rajkummar Rao like never before as he transforms into a ruthless gangster in the much-awaited action entertainer Maalik. The teaser is finally out, and it’s packed with intensity!

Rajkummar Rao commands the screen with a gritty, never-seen-before avatar, bringing raw power, menace, and charisma to his role as Maalik. The teaser offers a gripping glimpse into a world of ambition, power, and survival in the unforgiving underworld.

With striking visuals, gripping storytelling, and a powerhouse performance by Rao, Maalik is already creating waves.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his intense thrillers and dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, Maalik hits theatres on 11th July 2025.