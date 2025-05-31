Sajid Nadiadwala Bets Big on Innovation: Housefull 5 to Feature Multiple Climaxes- A ‘First Ever’ for a Mainstream Hindi Cinema

In an era where cinematic formulas and trends feel safe, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is the visionary rewriting the rules globally. His upcoming film Housefull 5, the fifth instalment in his iconic comedy franchise, Nadiadwala ventures into uncharted creative territory: a theatrical release with multiple climaxes. Sajid has written 2 alternate climaxes for the film, which means every theatre will play a different climax. It’s a storytelling swing few would dare — and precisely the kind of bold thinking that has come to define his legacy and marking glorious 75 Years of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

While alternate endings have occasionally surfaced in film history, they remain rare — and rarely attempted on a global scale. But never before has a mainstream Hindi comedy that too a murder mystery has ever embraced such narrative audacity — and certainly not one backed by a marquee franchise with such mass appeal.

Speaking on it Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala shared “With Housefull 5, we wanted to take a bold creative swing that hasn’t been done before internationally for any thriller film. The idea of having multiple endings, multiple experiences has been with me for 30 years. Since, i wanted to make Housefull 5 a thriller comedy, there couldn’t have been a better way to execute my idea of having multiple endings than this.”

He adds, “It felt right to do something radical as we celebrate 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson in the industry. Housefull is India’s biggest comedy franchise and for the fifth instalment, we had to push the boundaries of what comedy can be. The idea of different endings came from a simple question: why should the audience always have just one version of the truth in a thriller? With Housefull 5, we’ve built a film that plays with form while staying completely rooted in entertainment. It’s a killer comedy, literally, with twists that change depending on where you’re watching it. and I’m proud we’re doing it under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson as we mark 75 years in the business. Our legacy has always been about embracing scale, stars, and giving audiences newer experiences and Housefull 5 takes all it to another level.”

He further adds, “It’s a natural extension of the theatrical experience: creating intrigue, rewatch value, and a sense of discovery. In a world of spoilers and algorithms, we’re bringing back that element of surprise. And that’s where the fun begins.”

With Housefull 5, Nadiadwala signals a new level of creative confidence: one that treats the audience not just as spectators, but as part of the storytelling experience. It’s a format that sparks conversation, rewards curiosity, and invites repeat viewing — all without sacrificing the heart of the franchise’s chaotic, big-hearted humour.

In a theatrical climate hungry for novelty, this move sets a precedent. It challenges conventional wisdom that one story must end one way — and reminds us that even in the most commercial of genres, there’s room for reinvention.

By engineering this dual-ending release, Nadiadwala is tapping into modern audience psychology where viewers crave personalization, alternate story arcs, and immersive fandom. This move maximizes intrigue while preserving the theatrical format’s value in an age of streaming convenience. Sajid Nadiadwala has also done the story and screenplay for Housefull 5.

For distributors, the format creates both opportunities and challenges. Sanjay Chatar of Pen Marudhar describes it as adding “an entirely new layer of interactivity to the theatrical experience,” requiring close collaboration with exhibitors to ensure “optimal programming, audience flow, and discoverability across locations.”

“We’re excited to support the launch of Housefull 5 with this groundbreaking multi-ending format—the first time such a release strategy has been attempted at scale in Indian cinema. Each of our locations will screen both versions of the film, programmed either across different screens or staggered showtimes. This gives moviegoers more choice, more engagement, and more reason to return to the theatre.” Kamal Gianchandani – Chief Business planning & Strategy – PVR INOX

It’s the first time a mainstream Bollywood has done something differently with the climax and it’s a much appreciated experience for the viewers.

Boasting an ensemble of 19 stars, Housefull 5 is the most glam-packet killer comedy ever. Leading the charge is king of comedy himself, Akshay Kumar, joined by returning favourites and some new faces including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek A Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 hits cinemas worldwide on 6th June 2025.