Anil Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Other Celebrities Give a Shout-out to Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s First Poster from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Here’s What They Said

Bollywood is all set to welcome a fresh musical romance with the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Recently, the makers unveiled the first poster, featuring lead actors Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor in a sweet moment of love at a carnival capturing the innocence of first love, just in time for the monsoon season. As soon as the poster dropped, celebrities from the film fraternity began showering praise on the fresh pairing.

From industry icons like Anil Kapoor to Gen-Z stars like Ananya Panday and Abhay Verma, here’s a look at the wave of support Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor received.

Several actors including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor (Shanaya Kapoor’s brother), Veer Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor took to their Instagram stories to share the film’s poster. Arjun Kapoor shared the poster and wrote, “Patience always pays off in the most beautiful ways. So, so, soooo proud of you shanaya kapoor for holding on with such grace and faith. Wishing you all the very best for this one it’s going to be incredible.”

Ananya Panday shared, “Booked!! Seated!! Excited.” Suhana Khan expressed her excitement with, “Can’t waitttt.” Abhay Verma added, “Khoobsurat. Can’t wait to see you on that big magical screen you’re born for!” Shweta Bachchan commented, “So excited for you darling. All the best.” Rasha Thadani wrote, “Yayyyy congratulations,” and acclaimed filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped emojis to show her love and support.

With so many celebrities rallying behind this charming new on-screen duo, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan already feels like a promising, magical love story in the making. Beyond its irresistible pairing, the heartwarming film is set to enchant audiences with its emotional depth, engaging narrative, and soulful vibe.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this musical romance is all set to steal hearts when it hits cinemas on 11th July 2025.