Dr Andrew Charlton Participates in Consecration Ceremony at BAPS Swami Narayan Kemps Creek

Bolo Meh-reh saath – Jai Swaminarayan , Jai Swaminarayan, Jai Swaminarayan

I would like to extend my deepest respects and warmest welcome to His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Aapnu Hardik Swaagut Chay! Your Holiness, it is an honour beyond words to have you here with us for the Murti Pratishtha , consecrating the sacred deities that will transform this Haveli and Hindu complex into a true mandir.

This is even more significant because, for the first time in seventy five years of BAPS history, the murti’s have been crafted in a mix of metals- a tradition that dates back to the earliest BAPS temples and honouring

the original spirituality of the Sampraday It is a return to the foundations of devotion and a bridge between ancient traditions and the modern world. These murti’s are not just sculptures: they will now be living embodiments of faith- offering solace, strength, and guidance to all who seek them.

Your Holiness, you once said: The mandir is not just a place of worship; it is a source of peace, a home for values, and a place where humanity comes together. Your Holiness, ten years ago, you envisioned this moment and what it could become. It was your dream, your prayer, your wish that Kemps Creek would one day be home to a magnificent place of worship and spirituality. And when you arrived here, the first thing you said was: “I am home.” That simple yet powerful statement captures the essence of today. This is not just a building—it is a sanctuary, a place of peace, a home for all. Your Holiness, you are not just the spiritual leader of this mandir—you are a global ambassador of unity, harmony, and peace. Your inner most desire is to spread spirituality, joy, and devotion to the world.

You live every moment for the betterment of humanity through selfless service, compassion, and faith. Since succeeding Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 2016, you have inspired the construction of over 500 holy sites worldwide, places that will stand for generations as beacons of sanctity and spirituality. In 2018, you performed the Bhumi Pujan here at Kemps Creek, blessing this land. And now, just seven years later, we stand amongst this awe-inspiring Haveli and Hindu complex, which we have had the highest honour of you inaugurating. For me personally, my journey with BAPS has been one of deep spiritual connection. Three years ago, when I was nominated as the candidate for Parramatta, the first temple I visited was BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir at Rosehill.

I was blessed with a naada chhaadi for success, and I have carried that blessing with me ever since. The first public speech I ever gave as a candidate was in front of 5,000 people at the Sydney Opera House, celebrating the birth centenary of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj. I still remember saying, “I look forward to seeing the Kemps Creek Mandir become a reality.” That line received the loudest applause I have ever had! So I think I will start calling it ‘Kem-Cho Creek!’ Today, standing here, I feel we have come full circle. Yesterday, we had the immense privilege of celebrating Fuldol with His Holiness in Sydney for only the second time in history. The first time was in 2018, in Parramatta—which, in another beautiful coincidence, I now represent as the federal member. I know that yesterday, the Prime Minister visited and remarked that Kemps Creek will become the Akshardham of Australia.

Having personally visited Swaminarayan Akshardham, I can say with confidence—marvelling at the beauty of this Haveli and mandir complex—that this will not just be the Akshardham of Australia, but of the world. Today, we celebrate more than just a Murti Pratishtha—we celebrate a new chapter in our spiritual and cultural landscape. The sacred Shikharbaddha Mandir is still to come, but today, this site has already become a divine sanctuary for devotion. The presence of these murti’s ensures that this place will radiate peace, prosperity, unity and harmony for generations to come.

A home is not defined by its walls, but by the presence of those who

reside within it. Today, this Haveli is no longer just a building—it has become a home.

A home for the devotees who will seek peace and spiritual upliftment

here. Your Holiness, not only are you at home, but so too are these murti’s,

and for that we are eternally grateful. I can think of no better way to conclude than with a bhajan that

encapsulates today’s sacred rituals and sentiments: ;Mandir Ish-wurr ki peh-chaan, paa-vay shaan-tee jah-aan in-saan, Sab-hee ka mandir aash-ray sth-aan…" The temple is a symbol of God's identity, where humanity finds peace, and it is a sanctuary for one and all…Your Holiness, thank you for your wisdom, your guidance, and for bringing people together in hope, humanity, and harmony. May this mandir stand as a beacon of faith, culture, and spirituality for generations to come.

Jay Swaminarayan!