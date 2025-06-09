Close Menu
    AUSTRALIA

    King’s Birthday Honours List 2025

    Cricket Australia (CA) congratulates those members of the Australian cricket family who have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 for their contribution to cricket.

    Former Cricket Australia Board Member Michelle Tredenick OAM was among those honoured and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division.

    Tredenick was a long-standing member of the CA Board (2015 to 2022) where she served as Chair of the People, Culture and Ethics Committee.

    Also recognised are Greta Bradman AM (for significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles, and to psychology) and Nanette Bak OAM (for service to the community of Canberra).

    Both have made a considerable contribution to cricket through cricket’s partnership with the Bradman Foundation and Lord’s Taverners ACT respectively.

    Cricket Australia Chair Mike Baird said: 

    “We would like to recognise those honoured for their service to cricket on this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.

    “Congratulations to all and in particular the many local volunteers who play such an integral role in growing our game and bringing communities together. We couldn’t play the game without them.”

    The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 includes several people in various roles in community cricket, administration and the media.

    King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 

    Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia 

    Ms Greta Bradman AM

    For significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles, and to psychology

    Mrs Jane Nathan AM
    For significant service to local government, to state planning and to sport

    Professor David Shilbury AM
    For significant service to sport management in a variety of roles

    Ms Karen Wood AM
    For significant service to the mining sector, and to the community

    Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division 

    Ms Nanette Bak OAM
    For service to the community of Canberra

    Mr Kenneth Casellas OAM
    For service to journalism, and to sport

    Mr Gary Pollard OAM
    For service to the community of Yea

    Dr Alan Secombe OAM
    For service to the community as a General Practitioner

    Mr Cyril Tanner OAM
    For service to cricket in Armidale

    Ms Michelle Tredenick OAM
    For service to business in a range of board roles

    Mr Juris Turmanis OAM
    For service to the Latvian community, and to sporting and charitable organisations

    Dr Bernard Whimpress OAM
    For service to literature as a sportswriter and author

