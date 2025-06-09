Cricket Australia (CA) congratulates those members of the Australian cricket family who have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 for their contribution to cricket.
Former Cricket Australia Board Member Michelle Tredenick OAM was among those honoured and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division.
Tredenick was a long-standing member of the CA Board (2015 to 2022) where she served as Chair of the People, Culture and Ethics Committee.
Also recognised are Greta Bradman AM (for significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles, and to psychology) and Nanette Bak OAM (for service to the community of Canberra).
Both have made a considerable contribution to cricket through cricket’s partnership with the Bradman Foundation and Lord’s Taverners ACT respectively.
Cricket Australia Chair Mike Baird said:
“We would like to recognise those honoured for their service to cricket on this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.
“Congratulations to all and in particular the many local volunteers who play such an integral role in growing our game and bringing communities together. We couldn’t play the game without them.”
The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 includes several people in various roles in community cricket, administration and the media.
King’s Birthday Honours List 2025
Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia
Ms Greta Bradman AM
For significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles, and to psychology
Mrs Jane Nathan AM
For significant service to local government, to state planning and to sport
Professor David Shilbury AM
For significant service to sport management in a variety of roles
Ms Karen Wood AM
For significant service to the mining sector, and to the community
Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division
Ms Nanette Bak OAM
For service to the community of Canberra
Mr Kenneth Casellas OAM
For service to journalism, and to sport
Mr Gary Pollard OAM
For service to the community of Yea
Dr Alan Secombe OAM
For service to the community as a General Practitioner
Mr Cyril Tanner OAM
For service to cricket in Armidale
Ms Michelle Tredenick OAM
For service to business in a range of board roles
Mr Juris Turmanis OAM
For service to the Latvian community, and to sporting and charitable organisations
Dr Bernard Whimpress OAM
For service to literature as a sportswriter and author