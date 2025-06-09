Cricket Australia (CA) congratulates those members of the Australian cricket family who have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 for their contribution to cricket.

Former Cricket Australia Board Member Michelle Tredenick OAM was among those honoured and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division.

Tredenick was a long-standing member of the CA Board (2015 to 2022) where she served as Chair of the People, Culture and Ethics Committee.

Also recognised are Greta Bradman AM (for significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles, and to psychology) and Nanette Bak OAM (for service to the community of Canberra).

Both have made a considerable contribution to cricket through cricket’s partnership with the Bradman Foundation and Lord’s Taverners ACT respectively.

Cricket Australia Chair Mike Baird said:

“We would like to recognise those honoured for their service to cricket on this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List.

“Congratulations to all and in particular the many local volunteers who play such an integral role in growing our game and bringing communities together. We couldn’t play the game without them.”

The King’s Birthday Honours List 2025 includes several people in various roles in community cricket, administration and the media.

King’s Birthday Honours List 2025

Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia

Ms Greta Bradman AM

For significant service to the performing arts in a range of roles, and to psychology

Mrs Jane Nathan AM

For significant service to local government, to state planning and to sport

Professor David Shilbury AM

For significant service to sport management in a variety of roles

Ms Karen Wood AM

For significant service to the mining sector, and to the community

Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division

Ms Nanette Bak OAM

For service to the community of Canberra

Mr Kenneth Casellas OAM

For service to journalism, and to sport

Mr Gary Pollard OAM

For service to the community of Yea

Dr Alan Secombe OAM

For service to the community as a General Practitioner

Mr Cyril Tanner OAM

For service to cricket in Armidale

Ms Michelle Tredenick OAM

For service to business in a range of board roles

Mr Juris Turmanis OAM

For service to the Latvian community, and to sporting and charitable organisations

Dr Bernard Whimpress OAM

For service to literature as a sportswriter and author