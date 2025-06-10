CRICKET FOR CLIMATE HITS A SIX AT CRICKET CENTRAL NSW

South Asian Cricket Leaders Unite to Tackle Climate Change Through Sport

Sydney, Australia – On Monday, June 2, Cricket for Climate hit a powerful six for sustainability, hosting a landmark event at Cricket Central NSW that brought together players, coaches, club presidents, and community leaders from across the South Asian cricketing community.

The evening celebrated cricket’s unique role as a force for environmental awareness and grassroots action. It also marked the official launch of a new cohort of Team Leaders in Cricket for Climate’s Trusted Messengers program — passionate local changemakers who will lead climate action across cricket clubs and communities.

The event featured a powerful line-up of guests and speakers, including:

– Russel Arnold – Former Sri Lankan cricketer and respected international commentator

– Professor Jason Evans – Climate scientist, UNSW Climate Change Research Centre

– Joanne Bowen – CEO, Cricket for Climate

– Moksha Watts – Board Member, Cricket for Climate

– Kara Cummins – Board Member, Cricket for Climate

– Grace Vegesana – Board Member, Cricket for Climate and National Director, Australian Youth Climate Coalition

– Kamil Khan – Cricket Australia Multicultural Ambassador and Founder of the Multicultural Cup

– Giles Gunesekara – Cricket Australia Multicultural Ambassador and CEO of Global Impact Initiative

Joanne Bowen, CEO of Cricket for Climate, addressed the audience:

“Cricket has always been a powerful connector — and that power is magnified when communities lead the way. This event proves that local cricket leaders are ready to take action, not only for the game but for the generations who will inherit it. We are proud to support them every step of the way.”

Wink Singh, Director of Hybrid Solar Energy Australia, shared his reflections on the evening:

“As someone working in the renewable energy space, it was inspiring to see cricket being used as a platform to raise awareness about climate action. Events like this remind us that the future of sport and sustainability are deeply connected — and that real change often starts at the grassroots level. Cricket for Climate is sparking the right conversations, in the right rooms.”

The evening included filmed interviews, team photos, and community shoutouts — all aimed at encouraging climate conversations at the club level and beyond.

Cricket for Climate – Team Leaders (June 2025 Cohort):

– Saurav Kumar – Prominent organiser in Sydney’s multicultural leagues, championing inclusive, socially aware cricket

– Andrew Percy – Director of Sydney Junior Winter Cricket, focused on youth leadership and education

– Muskan Pandey – Rising voice in women’s cricket and environmental advocacy

– Fawad Randhawa – Key grassroots figure in Western Sydney cricket, respected mentor and connector

– Ishraque Ahmad – Legal professional and strong community advocate

– Sam Singh – Veteran club organiser fostering community unity through cricket

– Syed Sibtain Ammar – Founder of Sydney Cricket League, leading one of the city’s most vibrant cricket ecosystems

Cricket for Climate also revealed new research showing that 63% of South Asian cricket fans in Australia are alert or alarmed about climate change, and 76% believe cricket can lead the way in climate adaptation and action.

Ellie, Chief Collaboration Officer, closed the evening with a call to action:

“We’re not asking people to be climate experts — just to get the conversation started. These Team Leaders already have the trust of their communities. Now they’re helping drive something bigger — climate action from the grassroots up.”