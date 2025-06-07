Neena Gupta Reflects on Her On-Screen Chemistry with Anupam Kher

‘Metro…इन दिनों’ has created a stir amongst the masses lately for its first melody ‘Zamaana Lage’ which was recently launched by T-Series. Ever since the song and the iconic and mesmerizing trailer launch, the anticipation for Anurag Basu’s final hyperlinked trilogy has been increasing rapidly. Metro…इन दिनों brings the most ensemble cast together in a refreshing take on modern-day relationships. Among the many exciting pairing, the reunion of Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta stands out as two stalwarts who share decades of experience and an unspoken on-screen chemistry.

Neena Gupta echoes her sentiment about working with Kher as familiar and fulfilling. “I have worked with Anupam before. We’ve done a play together for a long time so it’s very familiar ground,” she shares. “We have a great give-and-take relationship as actors.” Speaking about emotional parts in the scenes she said, “Suddenly he will come up with a great idea – little nuance, little small things which just change a lot about the emotional part of the scene. This was the one part which I really really enjoyed while working with Anupam Kher.” She also admits that the film’s nonlinear shooting schedule kept her on her toes. “We shot in bits and pieces ‘tukde tukde’ mein so I didn’t realise how much I had actually done until I sat for dubbing. That’s when it all came together and I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’ve done quite a bit in this film!’”

The recently launched trailer of ‘Metro…In Dino’ has received a positive response from audiences and the film seeks to offer audiences a personal connection to stories that feel both intimate and universal. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona SenSharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee.

