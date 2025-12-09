Gita’s Message Resonates in Australian Parliament, International Gita Mahotsav 2025 Concludes on a Grand Note

Sydney. The International Gita Mahotsav 2025, organised with the aim of spreading the eternal message of the Bhagavad Gita across the world, concluded on a magnificent note in Australia. The Association of Haryanvis in Australia (AHA) organised this festival in collaboration with the High Commission of India in Canberra, Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre in Sydney, ICCR in Australia, and the Consulate General of India in Sydney. Held throughout November, the festival featured four international competitions – Essay Competition, Gita Quiz, Shloka Recitation Competition, and Painting & Colouring Competition – which saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of contestants across various countries including Australia, India, and the United States to name a few. The most remarkable feature of this festival was the spirited participation of children, with young ones as young as 5 years to teenagers to 65 year old showcasing their talent through the shlokas and teachings of the Gita. A panel of judges located across different countries evaluated the participants. The festival culminated with two grand award ceremonies – on 28th November at the Australian Federal Parliament in Canberra and on 30th November at the Dundas Community Centre in Sydney. The award ceremony held on 28th November 2025 at the Australian Federal Parliament was graced by His Excellency Mr. Gopal Baglay, High Commissioner of India, as the Chief Guest, who presented awards to the winners of the International Essay Competition and Gita Quiz.Adding to the historic significance of the occasion, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Georgia, Mauritius, Netherlands, Russia, Ukraine, and Vietnam were also present – a testamentto the universal message of the Bhagavad Gita. During the ceremony, Dr. Dalbir Ahlawat delivered an insightful keynote address on “Bhagavad Gita and Leadership Ethics in Public Life: Lessons for Modern Governance.” Ms Vaibhavi Joshi served as the Master of Ceremonies, while Mr. Harmohan Walia captured the memorable moments of the event through his lens. This ceremony was organised in association with the High Commission of India, Canberra and theSwami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) as well as ICCR in Australia. On 30th November 2025, winners of the International Gita Shloka Recitation Competition and Painting & Colouring Competition were felicitated at the Dundas Community Centre, Sydney. At this ceremony, organised in association with the Consulate General of India, Sydney, Dr. S. Janakiraman, Consul General of India in Sydney, presented certificates to the winners and encouraged them with his warm words. The event was enriched by profound insights on the relevance of the Bhagavad Gita in contemporary times, shared by Mr. Sai Paravastu, National President of the Hindu Council of Australia; Mr. Radha Krishan Sharma, spiritual seeker and former President of the Hindu Temple & Cultural Centre (Canberra) and Divine Life Society of Australia; and Mr. Jagdish Trivedi of the Gujarati Brahman Samaj. Captivating Indian classical dance performances brought the scenes and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to life on stage, leaving the audience spellbound.

In the International Essay Competition, participants submitted handwritten essays of 800-1000 words on the topic “Relevance of Gita in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” followed by an online questionnaire based on their essays, with the essay evaluation carrying 70% weightage and the quiz 30%. In the Gita Quiz conducted on the Kahoot platform, participants had to answer 12 multiple-choice questions on the Bhagavad Gita within 15 minutes, with the option to choose questions in either Hindi or English. The Shloka Recitation Competition, held via Zoom from 20th to 26th November, saw children from various age groups deliver melodious recitations of shlokas from Chapter 2 of the Gita, with judges also asking participants questions about the meaning and essence of the shlokas. The Painting & Colouring Competition on the theme “Interpretation of the Gita” was held simultaneously on 23rd November across five Australian cities – Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, and Hobart – with artists ranging from 5 to 100 years of age bringing the shlokas, characters, figures, and symbols of the Gita to life through their art. This festival stood as a remarkable example of community cohesion and collaboration. More than 50 Hindu organisations, including the Hindu Council of Australia, BAPS, HOTA Forum, Vadtaldham Swaminarayan, Sydney Sanskrit School and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, came together to make this event a success. Hundreds of volunteers from diverse backgrounds dedicated their time and effort, reflecting the unity and collective spirit of the Indian community in Australia. The festival not only spread the message of the Gita but also served the vital purpose of connecting the new generation growing up in Australia with their cultural roots. In his address, Sewa Singh Redhu, Founding President of the Association of Haryanvis in Australia, described the success of this festival as a symbol of community unity and collective effort. He emphasised that when more than 50 organisations come together on one platform to spread the message of the Gita, it demonstrates that cultural heritage serves to unite communities rather than divide them. Expressing delight at the enthusiastic participation of children in the competitions, Mr. Redhu noted that when young children of 5-6 years recite shlokas of the Gita and explain their meanings, it fills one’s heart with immense pride. He stressed the importance of keeping the new generation born in Australia connected to their cultural roots and stated that this festival is a meaningful step in that direction. He expressed gratitude to all the parents who encouraged their children, appreciated the volunteers who worked tirelessly, and conveyed his thankfulness to the High Commission of India and the Consulate General of India, without whose support this grand event would not have been possible. It is noteworthy that the International Gita Mahotsav originated in Kurukshetra, India, and is now celebrated in numerous countries across the world under the guidance of Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj and the auspices of GIEO Gita. After Mauritius, London, and Canada, Australia hosted this festival for the first time in 2023.