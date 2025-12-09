Police launch new crime prevention strategy in Auburn in conjunction with local council

The NSW Police Force and Cumberland City Council will launch a new crime prevention strategy on Tuesday 9 December 2025, aimed at providing more support for multi-cultural communities in Sydney’s South West.

Under the strategy, the NSWPF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cumberland City Council, which will see a digital notice board containing crime prevention strategies in different languages, a designated safe zone for community members to exchange second hand goods, and a Multicultural Service Desk (MSD) which will provide information to communities about crime, as well as connecting people with the

right support services.

The Auburn Police Area Command covers 15 suburbs and is home to over 130 different cultures, including many recently arrived migrants.

The MSD will be located within the Auburn Town Hall, next to the Auburn Police Station, and it will operate between 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday, providing community members with access to a range of services including police, mental health, domestic violence, youth and homelessness.

The desk will be manned by bilingual employees from around 20 service providers, including those who can speak Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, Urdu , Mandarin, Cantonese and Korean. The purpose is to connect, support and empower members of our multicultural communities. While police remain the primary point of contact for all criminal matters including domestic and family violence, those manning the desk have also received

specialised training by the NSW Police Force Domestic and Family Violence Command in relation to police procedures to better support the community when it comes to DFV matters.

The new digital public notice board will be located in the shared space of Auburn Police Station and Cumberland City Council and the safe exchange zones with 24/7 surveillance for second hand goods traders will be located in front of the entrance to the Auburn Police Station.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon APM said these new initiatives provide important support for members of the multi-cultural community.

“Sydney is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the world and it’s our job as police to develop trust and strengthen relationships with our diverse communities,” Commissioner Lanyon said.

“We must do whatever we can as police, to encourage people to feel safe and confident in coming forward to talk to police, report crime and find support for the challenges they may be facing. This is especially important when it comes to those experiencing domestic and family violence,” Commissioner Lanyon said.

South West Metropolitan Region Commander and Corporate Sponsor of Multiculturalism, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said police look forward to the benefits these new initiatives will bring to the community.

“Police are constantly looking at ways to improve our services to the community, especially our multicultural communities.”

“Often the first point of contact is police, even if it’s not a policing issue. We hope that the Multicultural Service Desk will become a referral pathway that guides people to the right service providers and support,”

Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.

Corporate Sponsor of Domestic Violence, Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna said domestic violence offences are often under reported in multi-cultural communities.

“If you are experiencing domestic or family violence regardless of your background or circumstances, please know that when you come to us, you will be heard, you will be believed, and we will take action,” Assistant Commissioner McKenna said.

“Our commitment is to stand with you, investigate thoroughly, and ensure you are supported every step of the way.”