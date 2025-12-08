3rd Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting to be held tomorrow in New Delhi

Meeting to be co-chaired by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Hon Jason Clare MP, Australian Minister for Education, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education, and Hon. Mr. Andrew Giles MP, Australian Minister for Skills & Training

India–Australia Cooperation set to deepen with discussions on Shaping Future Education and Skill Ecosystems; New MoUs and LoIs to Boost Research and Industry-Academia Partnerships

UGC to issue a letter of Intent to University of New South Wales, a globally high-ranking Australian university, for establishing its campus in India.

India–Australia collaboration to strengthen Early Childhood Care and Education, advance mutual recognition frameworks in school education and build stronger teacher development pathways.

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, will host a high-level Australian delegation led by Hon Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education; Hon Andrew Giles MP, Minister for Skills and Training; and Hon Julian Hill MP, Assistant Minister for International Education, during their official visit to New Delhi on 8–9 December 2025. The visit to include bilateral meetings, the handing over of the Letter of Intent to UNSW for setting up of the campus in India and exchange of MoUs & LoI across education and skilling.

The 3rd AIESC meeting will be jointly chaired by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Government of India and Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Education, from the Indian side. From Australia, the meeting will be chaired by Hon Jason Clare MP, Minister for Education, Government of Australia and Hon. Mr. Andrew Giles MP, Australian Minister for Skills & Training.

The meeting will bring together experts and officials in the fields of school education, higher education, and the skilling ecosystem to discuss the agenda of mutual interest in early childhood education, teacher education and professional development, collaborative research, and building a skilled workforce. These engagements stem from the momentum created by the signing of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications framework between the two nations in 2023.

The visit to also mark significant announcements reflecting growing transnational engagement. Under the Ministry of Education’s flagship programme, Scheme for Promotion of Academic Research Collaboration (SPARC), 10 new joint research projects between Indian and Australian Higher Educational Institutions will be announced. Furthermore, new cooperation frameworks will be initiated for areas like Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Teacher Professional Development.

The event builds on the progress made in the first two AIESC meetings held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 2023 and Sydney, Australia, in 2024. It aims to open up new avenues for collaboration, while strengthening India’s partnership with Australia.