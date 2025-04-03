FUNDING FOR FIRST HINDU SCHOOL IN AUSTRALIA

A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will invest $8.5 million to support the construction of the first ever Hindu school in Australia.

The new primary school will be located in Oakville in North-West Sydney.

With more than 680,000 Hindus in Australia, it is the third largest religion and the fastest growing major religion but is underrepresented in our schooling sector.

This election commitment is building Australia’s future and will help support the education needs and choices of families in the growing Hindu community in West and North-West Sydney.

Operated by the Hindu Education and Cultural Centre, the school will deliver the New South Wales curriculum embedded with teachings on Hinduism’s culture, traditions and philosophy.

The new school is strongly supported by the Hindu Council of Australia which represents more than a hundred Hindu organisations.

The Albanese Government’s contribution builds on funding already provided by the Hindu community and other stakeholders for the school and land.

Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in line with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Principles.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Education Jason Clare:

“The Albanese Labor Government is building Australia’s future and investing in the first ever Hindu school in Australia.

“Hinduism is Australia’s fastest growing major religion, and the Hindu community plays an important role in the multicultural country we live in today.

“This new school will give parents in West and North-West Sydney the option to send their children to a school that incorporates their faith and culture.”

Quotes attributable to Andrew Charlton MP:

“Australian Hindus are smart, hardworking and community-minded. It’s about time their kids had a school of their own.

“In Western Sydney, we pride ourselves on raising smart kids in a vibrant culture – this new Hindu school will do exactly that, adding to the story of modern Australia and building a better future for us all.”