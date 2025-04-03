Sony Pictures Unveils a Haunting New Chapter in Horror – ‘Bring Her Back’ – Hits Cinemas on 4th July 2025

From the minds behind the twisted ‘Talk to Me’, Danny and Michael Philippou return with a chilling new possession horror that will grip you from start to finish.

A24 Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment present Bring Her Back, a nerve-shredding descent into the unknown, where reality bends, and terror takes hold. The film follows a brother and sister who uncover a horrifying ritual at their new foster mother’s secluded home—unleashing forces beyond their darkest fears.

The trailer teases a desperate search for a lost loved one, spiraling into a nightmarish confrontation with sinister entities and relentless suspense.

Starring Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, and more.

Bring Her Back is set to be a must-watch for horror fans.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Bring Her Back in cinemas on 4th July 2025.