ALBANESE GOVERNMENT SUPPORTING THE EXPANSION OF KARMA KITCHEN

Local Labor member for Parramatta, Andrew Charlton MP today announced that a re-elected Albanese Labor Government will support the second stage of the Karma Kitchen.

This $2.4 million election commitment will include funding for a new dining area and industrial kitchen, storage and toilet facilities, landscaping and refurbishment of the existing house on site.

An initiative by the Hindu Council of Australia, Karma Kitchen has been operating for over 10 years with the support of various restaurants and volunteers’ kitchens to be able to provide free nutritious meals to homeless and vulnerable Australians.

The establishment of a permanent industrial kitchen will allow the initiative to scale up its operations, delivering meals to around 400 people daily and expanding services such as aged care meal support, community dinners, and crisis catering.

With the support of dedicated volunteers and partnerships with community organisations such as Mission Australia and Parramatta Mission, Karma Kitchen ensures that no one in need is left behind.

Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in line with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Principles.

Quotes attributable to Andrew Charlton MP:

“For over a decade, Karma Kitchen has played a crucial role providing free meals to homeless and vulnerable Australians – this commitment will help them reach even more members of our community.

“This vital project will provide much-needed infrastructure to support the Hindu community in Western Sydney and enhance services that benefit our broader multicultural society.

“The benefits of this project will extend far beyond the Hindu community, fostering inclusivity, community service, and social well-being for all

Australians.”