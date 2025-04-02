Delbar Arya Lights Up Eid Celebrations with Star-Studded Mehfil

Actress Delbar Arya, the Germany-born Parsi beauty making waves in the entertainment industry, recently joined in the festivities of Eid with great enthusiasm. Known for her captivating performances and immense talent, Delbar, currently working on two upcoming movies, took time to revel in the spirit of togetherness at a grand Eid celebration.

The event, Mehfil-e-Nirmaan, hosted by the renowned Nirmaan, was nothing short of magical. The star-studded gathering saw the presence of several notable celebrities, including Punjabi sensation Gurnazar Chattha, powerhouse singer Afsana Khan, and many other personalities. Adding a soulful touch to the evening was the mesmerizing voice of Khan Sahab, a celebrated artist known for his work in Punjabi cinema. Khan Sahab, who performed throughout the night, captivated the audience with his enchanting melodies, creating an unforgettable atmosphere and leaving everyone spellbound.

Delbar Arya, radiating joy and elegance, thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the evening. Reflecting on the celebration, she shared, “The night was truly fantastic! I love every festival because they are all about love, togetherness, and spreading happiness. It was wonderful to celebrate Eid with such talented and amazing people. The energy, music, and positive vibes made it a night to remember.”

The actress, who embraces diverse cultures and traditions, believes that festivals serve as a beautiful reminder of unity and joy. Her presence at the event was a testament to her love for celebrating life’s special moments with friends and well-wishers.

As she continues to charm audiences with her performances, Delbar Arya’s heartfelt participation in such vibrant celebrations only adds to her endearing persona. With two exciting films in the pipeline, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects while she continues to shine both on and off the screen.

Eid this year was indeed extra special, with Mehfil-e-Nirmaan bringing together art, music, and heartfelt connections—all wrapped up in the joyous spirit of the festival!