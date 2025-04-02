Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Kathavachak Films Brings Hard Hi9ng Deeptanshu Shukla’s Ba>le Against False 498A Cases to the Big Screen

The Verdict 498A– A Story of Jus7ce, Struggle, and the Fight Against Legal Misuse against Men

Mumbai, India: Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa is set to shed light on one of India’s most

controversial legal issues with his upcoming real life film based on Deeptanshu Shukla’s life —an engineer-turnedadvocate

who sacrificed his bright career to fight against the rampant misuse of SecAon 498A. The makers have

officially acquired the life rights of Deeptanshu Shukla, ensuring the film stays true to his powerful journey of

resilience and jusAce. Directed by Anindya Bikas DaCa, known for his acclaimed work in Bangla cinema, marking his

foray into Hindi films, the film will expose how false dowry harassment cases have become a devastaAng tool of legal

abuse, leading to broken families, wrongful imprisonments, and tragic suicides.

While SecAon 498A was introduced to protect women from domesAc violence and dowry harassment, its increasing

misuse has led to innocent men and their families suffering irreversible damage. The impact isn’t limited to the

accused groom—it extends to his enAre family. Mothers, sisters, daughters, and even elderly women are being

implicated in baseless cases, forcing them into prolonged legal baRles that shaRer lives. False accusaAons have turned

a law meant for protecAon into a weapon of harassment, raising concerns about the need for judicial reforms that

ensure fairness for all.

The numbers paint a grim reality. Cases of false accusaAons are on the rise, with devastaAng consequences. The tragic

cases of Atul Subhash, Manav Sharma, Puneet Khurana, Petaru Gollapalli, and Nishant Tripathi serve as stark

reminders that many men choose to end their lives rather than endure the shame and trauma of being falsely

accused. With society quick to judge and legal baRles dragging on for years, many see no escape other than taking

their own lives.

Atul Subhash, in parAcular, became a voice for the falsely accused. Unable to bear the stress, he sacrificed his life to

spare his family the agony of a prolonged legal baRle. But his story is not an isolated one—there are thousands of

such painful false cases across the country where the misuse of the law has destroyed lives.

Deeptanshu Shukla’s journey is one of resilience and defiance. AUer graduaAng as an engineer from IIT Kanpur, his

life took a drasAc turn when he was falsely accused under SecAon 498A. Instead of surrendering to injusAce, false

cases, and the influence of powerful poliAcal connecAons, he sought to understand the law to fight back. Later, he

studied law to become the voice of innocent men trapped in the legal crossfire. Today, he stands as a beacon of hope,

proving that one man’s fight can ignite a revoluAon.”

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for his bold storytelling, believes The Verdict 498A will challenge prevailing

narraAves and spark a much-needed conversaAon on legal reforms. “This is not just Deeptanshu’s story—it’s the story

of thousands of families suffering in silence, crushed by a system that has turned jusAce into a weapon. We cannot

allow innocent lives to be destroyed under the guise of women’s protecAon. True equality demands jusAce for all.

Atul Subhash’s tragic end is a heartbreaking reminder that the system is failing the very people it was meant to

protect. But giving up is not the answer.

This film will inspire those falsely accused to stand their ground—just as Deeptanshu did. Life is a giU from God; do

not let falsehood steal it from you. Stand up for your family, fight back, and together, we must put an end to the

devastaAng misuse of this law. India is a democraAc naAon, and now is the Ame to reform our judicial system to

ensure it remains unbiased and does not favor any parAcular gender. I urge the Government of India to take strict

acAon against those who manipulate the law in the name of jusAce. My humble appeal to the Honorable Prime

Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, our naAon urgently needs a Men’s ProtecPon Act. JusAce must not be

selecAve; it must be fair and equal to all.”

Producer Vimal LahoP shared: “The Verdict 498A is more than just a film—it’s a mirror to a harsh reality. Through

this story, we aim to spark a crucial dialogue on jusBce, accountability, and the urgent need for legal reform. It’s Bme

to bring the truth to light.”

Director Anindya Bikas DaCa added: “False accusaBons don’t just ruin the accused—they devastate enBre families.

A single fabricated case can push a man to the brink of suicide. It’s Bme for society to wake up and demand a fairer

system.”

The Verdict 498A is gearing up to go on floors soon. The film will be produced under Kathavachak Films, Produced

by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal LahoP. This marks the second film under Kathavachak Films, following Vicky Vidya

Ka Woh Wala Video. Currently in pre-producAon, this powerful film—directed by Anindya Bikas DaCa—is set to spark

naAonwide conversaAons on jusAce, accountability, and the urgent need for legal reform. Considering the subject

maRer, the makers have decided on a pan-India release. The film will be shot in Hindi and released in Hindi, Tamil,

Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.