WNCL and One-Day Cup Player of the Year Awards

New South Wales Breaker Tahlia Wilson has been named the WNCL Player of the Year following a stellar 2024-25 season.

The opener amassed 667 runs at 60.63, with two centuries and two fifties, and is nearly 100 runs clear of the competition’s next highest scorer.

Wilson’s brilliant WNCL campaign includes a career-best 142 against the ACT Meteors in the penultimate match of the regular season, which paved the way for a crucial 42-run win by New South Wales.

The award completes an individual domestic double for Wilson who was also named the T20 Spring Challenge Player of the Tournament in October.

Wilson tallied a record 26 votes, beating the previous mark of 25 set by Elyse Villani (2020-21) and Nicola Carey (2023-24).

Meanwhile, South Australian Liam Scott (12 votes) is the One-Day Cup Player of the Year after narrowly beating Western Australian quick Bryce Jackson (11 votes).

The allrounder’s reliability with bat and ball this season has played a crucial role in South Australia’s success throughout tournament.

From five matches, the middle order batter struck 142 runs at 47.33 and took six wickets, including a Player of the Match performance against Western Australia earlier this month to secure South Australia’s spot in the final.

The awards are adjudicated by the on-field umpires, each awarding 3-2-1 votes from each match.

Entry to the One-Day Cup final is free for kids and admisison is only $10 for adults. Entry to the WNCL final is via an optional gold coin donation with proceeds going to support Queensland Cricket’s Women & Girls’ Initiatives.

Both finals be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports and streamed live at cricket.com.au.

James Allsopp, Cricket Australia’s Chief of Cricket, said:

“Cricket Australia congratulates Tahlia and Liam on their outstanding seasons in the WNCL and One-Day Cup.

“Both made significant contributions for their States, with their match-winning performances helping to propel their respective teams into this weekend’s finals.

“The even spread of voting for both awards demonstrates the quality of players in our competitions and just how well balanced our teams are, which highlights the depth of playing talent we have across Australian Cricket.”

WNCL Player of the Year – Tahlia Wilson (26 votes)

2nd: Charli Knott (21 votes)

3rd: Ella Hayward and Jess Jonassen (18 votes)

One-Day Cup Player of the Year – Liam Scott (12 votes)

2nd: Bryce Jackson (11 votes)

3rd: Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey and Jhye Richardson (10 votes)

One-Day Cup Final

South Australia v Victoria

Saturday 1 March, first ball 2:05PM local time (D/N)

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

LIVE: Foxtel, Kayo Sports, cricket.com.au

WNCL Final

Queensland v New South Wales

Sunday 2 March, first ball 1:35PM local time (D/N)

Allan Border Field, Brisbane

LIVE: Foxtel, Kayo Sports, cricket.com.au