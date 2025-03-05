Sony Music Publishing Renews Exclusive Global Deal with India’s Tips Music

The multi-year partnership agreement adds YouTube Publishing

Tips Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing today announced an expansion of their successful global publishing partnership by adding YouTube (worldwide, excluding India) as a key platform for international publishing exploitation of Tips Music’s vast catalogue.

This strategic renewal reinforces both companies’ commitment to amplifying the global presence of Indian music, particularly as Bollywood soundtracks continue to gain momentum in international markets. The deal encompasses administration, synchronization, and expanded promotion of Tips Music’s rich repertoire across global digital platforms.

Guy Henderson, President, International said “We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Kumar and his team at Tips. Tips’ exceptional growth has been a constant factor over many years. Sony Music Publishing looks forward to an exciting future with Tips with their continued growth and success around the world.”

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music Ltd, commented “Building on the success of our initial partnership with Sony Music Publishing, this renewal marks an exciting evolution in our global publishing business. In just over a year of collaboration, we’ve seen remarkable growth in our international music usage, with our songs finding new listeners across continents. Adding YouTube as a platform opens significant new avenues for our artists and catalogues to reach audiences worldwide.”

Dinraj Shetty, Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing India, added: “Our strengthened partnership and renewed collaboration with Tips Music marks a new era of growth and global impact. By combining their iconic catalog with our publishing expertise, we are committed to bringing the soul of Indian music to audiences worldwide.”

Hari Nair, CEO of Tips Music Ltd, added, “Sony Music Publishing has the best teams and world-class reporting systems, allowing Tips to monitor publishing revenues . The enhanced agreement with SMP enables us to leverage their unparalleled international network of partners and societies globally. The addition of YouTube should drive significant growth in our international publishing revenues.”

The expanded multi-year agreement grants SMP extended rights to Tips Music’s catalogue, which features over 32,000 tracks across 24 languages. This vast collection represents some of India’s most beloved film soundtracks and popular music.

Tips Music plans to invest heavily and release 12-15 Bollywood/ Regional film albums per year. The company also has a slate of independent music releases under the Tips Originals brand.

This partnership highlights the growing global appetite for diverse musical content and positions both companies at the forefront of the international expansion of Indian music. The deal is expected to significantly enhance publishing revenue streams and create new collaborative opportunities.

