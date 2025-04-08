University of Tasmania and Education Centre of Australia Unveil New Ultimo Study Centre in Sydney

Sydney, Australia – In a vibrant celebration of growth and opportunity, the University of Tasmania (UTAS), in partnership with the Education Centre of Australia (ECA), officially opened its newest campus — the Ultimo Study Centre — right in the heart of Sydney’s innovation and education precinct. – In a vibrant celebration of growth and opportunity, the University of Tasmania (UTAS), in partnership with the Education Centre of Australia (ECA), officially opened its newest campus — the— right in the heart of Sydney’s innovation and education precinct.

The launch event brought together valued partners, education agents, and community leaders for an unforgettable evening filled with cultural celebration and engaging activities. A highlight of the evening was the traditional Chinese lion dance, performed to bless the new campus with good fortune and positive energy.

One of the most captivating moments of the evening was the traditional Chinese lion dance, which brought the campus to life with colour, rhythm, and energy. More than just a visual spectacle, the performance was chosen for its powerful symbolism — the lion embodies strength, courage, and good fortune, all qualities that reflect the bold new chapter we’re beginning at Ultimo. The significance ran even deeper, as the lion is also the central figure in the University of Tasmania’s iconic crest. Bringing that symbol to life through this dynamic tradition was a fitting and meaningful way to celebrate our values, our vision, and the vibrant journey ahead.

This marks the seventh Australian campus for UTAS and represents a shared commitment between the University and ECA to deliver world-class education in strategically located student-focused environments. Nestled in Ultimo — one of Sydney’s most vibrant inner-city suburbs — the new study centre offers unparalleled access to public transport, tech and creative industries, and iconic cultural landmarks.

“Our Ultimo campus is more than just a place of study,” says Rupesh Singh, “It’s a launchpad for students to thrive academically, connect with industry, and fully experience the energy of Sydney city life.”

The Education Centre of Australia and the University of Tasmania extend their deepest thanks to all attendees and partners who helped make the event a tremendous success. The energy and enthusiasm shared on the night are a testament to the bright future ahead for students at the Ultimo Study Centre.