Vishnu Manchu Meets Bageshwar Baba Before Embarking on Sacred Jyotirlinga Yatra for Kannappa

Making a powerful confluence of faith and passion, superstar Vishnu Manchu met spiritual leader Bageshwar Dham Sarkar (Bageshwar Baba), Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri ji, today—an auspicious prelude to a monumental journey that begins tomorrow. With the much-anticipated mythological epic Kannappa gearing up for release, Vishnu Manchu is doing more than promotions—he’s surrendering to a spiritual calling. The meeting with Bageshwar Baba comes at a time when Kannappa, the story of Lord Shiva’s fiercest and most unlikely devotee, is poised to ignite conversations and consciousness across the country.

During the meeting, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar graciously gave his blessing to the team of Kannappa, including lead actor Shri Vishnu Manchu, director Mukesh Kumar Singh, and the film’s antagonist Arpit Ranka. He spoke at length about the greatness of the devotee Kannappa and watched glimpses of the film, appreciating its vision. He praised the effort to bring Indian culture and ancient stories to the forefront through cinema, stating that such films must be made and should reach the masses.

Bageshwar Baba emphasized that there is no need to imitate Western narratives when Indian mythology holds such immense depth and beauty. He lauded South Indian cinema for staying rooted in tradition and expressed excitement to watch Kannappa once completed. He also extended his heartfelt blessings and best wishes for the film’s success.

Vishnu will continue his Jyotirlinga Yatra, a sacred pilgrimage to the twelve holiest shrines of Lord Shiva—each one believed to be a living, breathing vortex of divine energy. This yatra is not just symbolic; it’s deeply personal. It echoes the journey of Kannappa himself, a man who begins as an atheist and ultimately offers his eyes to Shiva in a moment of pure, unshakable love.

He just visited the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling temple in Maharashtra today, marking yet another divine step in this spiritual journey.

This yatra is already well underway, with Vishnu having visited six of the twelve Jyotirlingas: Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Somnath and Nageshwar in Gujarat, and now Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra. The road ahead still calls him to Bhimashankar and Grishneshwar in Maharashtra, Kashi Vishwanath in Uttar Pradesh, Vaidyanath in Jharkhand, Mallikarjuna in Andhra Pradesh, and Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.

Originally slated for release on the 25th of April, Kannappa is a historical epic that narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohan lal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. Its fresh release date will be announced soon.