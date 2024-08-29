Sydney’s independent theatre scene is about to experience a seismic shift as Nautanki Theatre and KXT-Broadway unite in a groundbreaking cross-city exchange that promises to redefine the city’s cultural landscape. This collaboration aims to foster a richer, inclusive, and interconnected theatre community across the city, benefiting not only artists and audiences but also contributing to the broader cultural and social fabric of Sydney.



The first significant endeavour in this exchange is the much-anticipated play Ten Years To Home, written by acclaimed playwright Sonal Moore. This powerful autobiographical work, spanning a decade from the 1960s to the 1970s, offers a poignant exploration of her parents’ journey to make a new life in Australia, capturing their reasons for coming and staying in a land far from their Indian homeland.

Tickets and Information: Ten Years To Home will be performed at KXT on Broadway, 25th September to 5th October 2024. To book your tickets, please visit https://events.humanitix.com/ten-years-to-home.

A Playwright with a Mission: Sonal Moore

Sonal Moore, the playwright behind Ten Years To Home, is a force to be reckoned with in the world of theatre. By day, she is a lawyer, but it is in her writing that she finds her true passion. Since 2004, Moore has been captivating audiences with her short plays, which have been produced in various countries including Australia, the USA, India, Dubai, and France. Her work often delves into themes of cultural identity, migration, and the complex dynamics of family life, offering audiences a window into the rich tapestry of her heritage.

Moore’s journey as a playwright began with her exploration of what it means to grow up in Australia as a girl of Indian descent. Her early works, such as White Weddings and Eye of the Storm, laid the groundwork for her continued exploration of these themes. In 2023, Moore’s one-act play Mangalsutra examined marriage across three generations of women of Gujarati heritage, offering a deeply personal look at the evolving role of tradition in the lives of modern Australian-Indian families.

Sonal Moore’s connection to her subject matter is deeply personal. Born in Melbourne to parents from Gujarat, India, her father arrived in Australia in 1959 for business, and after ten years, her parents decided to make Australia their permanent home. Ten Years To Home, which premiered in 2019 in Riverside Theatre Parramatta by Nautanki Theatre, is an intimate exploration of her parents’ story, set against the backdrop of the political climate of the 1960s and the rich cultural tapestry of both Australia and India.

Moore’s work is not just a celebration of her own family’s journey, but a tribute to the countless other migrant families who have contributed to the cultural mosaic of Australia. Her plays are a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving and sharing these stories, ensuring that the experiences of migrant communities are given the recognition they deserve.

Nautanki Theatre: The Beacon for South Asian Stories in Australia

Nautanki Theatre, the company behind the production of Ten Years To Home, is a visionary force in the Australian theatre scene. Founded in Parramatta in 2013, Nautanki Theatre has dedicated itself to the creative development of Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CaLD) theatre, playing a critical role in the cultural landscape of Western Sydney.

In partnership with Riverside Theatre in Parramatta, Nautanki Theatre has become a vanguard for South Asian creatives, offering a platform for voices and stories that reflect the migrant experience in Australia. Nautanki Theatre’s Artistic Director Neel Banerjee comments, “Our mission has always been to amplify diverse voices and stories. This collaboration with KXT-Broadway is a testament to that commitment and a step towards a more inclusive theatre landscape.’”

Nautanki Theatre’s mission goes beyond simply producing plays; the company is deeply committed to the broader goals of cultural preservation and community engagement. By creating employment opportunities for artists, fostering bold storytelling on the Australian stage, and leading the Independent Theatre in Australia, Nautanki Theatre is helping to shape a more inclusive and representative national theatre landscape.

A Story of Resilience, Friendship, and Belonging

Ten Years To Home is not just a play; it is a deeply personal narrative that resonates with the universal themes of migration, identity, and the search for belonging. Seen through the eyes of three generations of women, the play vividly portrays the challenges faced by an Indian family navigating life in a predominantly white Australia during a time of significant social and political change.

Through the struggles and triumphs of her characters, Sonal Moore sheds light on the complexities of cultural integration, the quiet resilience of migrants, and the often-overlooked acts of kindness and friendship that helped her family find their place in Australia. As the narrative unfolds, audiences are invited to reflect on the nuanced and multifaceted experiences of immigrants who, despite facing adversity, ultimately find a sense of home in a new land.

Moore’s masterful storytelling is complemented by rich historical and cultural contexts, which not only anchor the play in a specific time and place but also offer broader insights into the migrant experience in Australia. The play’s exploration of cross-cultural friendships and the bonds formed despite differences speaks to the enduring power of human connection, making Ten Years To Home a timely and relevant piece for today’s diverse audiences.

A Collaborative Future for Sydney’s Theatre Community

The cross-city theatre exchange between Nautanki Theatre and KXT-Broadway marks a significant step forward for Sydney’s theatre community. By bringing together the unique strengths and perspectives of these two renowned institutions, this collaboration promises to create a more interconnected and vibrant cultural scene, one that reflects the diversity of the city itself.

This partnership is not just about the exchange of ideas and talent; it is about building bridges between different communities and creating spaces where all voices can be heard. As Sydney continues to grow and evolve, initiatives like this cross-city exchange will be essential in ensuring that the arts remain a vital and inclusive part of the city’s social and cultural life.

Ten Years To Home is the first of what promises to be many collaborative projects between Nautanki Theatre and KXT-Broadway. As audiences gather to witness this powerful and moving production, they will be participating in a new chapter of Sydney’s cultural history—one that celebrates diversity, fosters understanding, and strengthens the bonds between communities.

For more information about Nautanki Theatre and their upcoming projects, visit their website – https://nautanki.org.au or follow them on social media – https://www.facebook.com/nautankitheatre/ .