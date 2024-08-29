Gulzar & Sumeet Tappoo Launch Their Album

On Friday 23rd August, the legendary Gulzar Sahab, composer & music director Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale and singer Sumeet Tappoo launched their brand-new album “Dil Pareshan Karta Hai”, in a star-studded function in Mumbai.

Dil Pareshan Karta Hai, an album of seven original songs, is a masterpiece of musical artistry, presenting seven distinct melodies crafted by Gulzar Sahab, set to the compositions of the eminent music director Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale, and brought to life by Sumeet Tappoo’s evocative and soulful voice.

The glamorous event was graced by a galaxy of legends and stars including Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Sunil Gavaskar, Pammi Gavaskar, Anup Jalota, Arun Govil, Shrilekha Govil, Anil Sharma, Abhishek Chaubey, Ravi Udyawar, Nitin Mukesh, J D Majethia, Shyam Singhanian, Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit, Ashok Khosla, Chandan Das, Ghansham Vasvani, Kunal Ganjawala, Durga Jasraj, Pt. Ronu Majumdar, Rakshanda Khan, Krishna Hegde, Deepak Pandit, Sudeep Banerji, Vaishali Samant, Samir Date, Dipali Date, Prithvi Gandharv, Meenal Jain, Rajiv Mahavir, Mayuresh Pai, Shailendra Bharti Ji, Nikhil Kamat, Sanjay Tandon, Sanjay Jaipurwale, Jaydip Jaipurwale, Yogesh Sanghvi, Narayan Agarwal, Manthan, Dale Bhagwagar, Dhiren Raichura, Nitasha Agarwal, Suresh Tiwari Yash, Ojas Adhiya, Nayaab Udhas, Sushil Kumar, Rachna Arora, Leena Bose, Sraboni Chaudhary, Anand Dabre, Bhavesh Liya, Harshil Pathak, Pt. Prakash Krishna, Pt. Triloki Prasad, Pt. Sandeep Mahavir, Pt. Rajesh Sonagra, Hemant Gangani, Hiten Panwar, Mohit Gangani, Prashant Sonagra, Rohit Sonagra, Pankaj Panwar, Sudeep Jaipurwale, Hitesh Prasad, Kaushal Mahavir, Swaranjay Dhumal, Neville, Prashant Salil, Deepali Sathe, Deepak Moyal, Harshal Pandya, Divyesh Jaipurwale, Tannu Vidyarthi, Soumya Tiwari, Pritam Sharma, Ashwani Shukla, Geetesh Yadav, Parth Dubey & Pratham Chourasiya.

Each of the seven songs, a rich tapestry of flavour and profound verse, is rendered with haunting beauty by Sumeet’s deep, resonant tones. Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale’s arrangements, enriched with live instruments and an elegant violin symphony, offer a rare sonic experience in the realm of non-film music.

Gulzar Sahab’s timeless poetry, imbued with deep insight, tugs at the heartstrings and invites reflection on the essence of love, life, and philosophy. Known for his emotional resonance and lyrical depth, Gulzar has crafted songs that explore a range of themes, from love and longing to introspection and hope.

Gulzar Sahab said he was thrilled to work with both Bhavdeep and Sumeet. “When Bhavdeep, Sumeet and I met, it was hard for me not to work with them. Actually their enthusiasm inspired me to write and both Bhavdeep’s composition and Sumeet’s singing have been exceptional and brilliant,” said the legendary Gulzar.

Sumeet Tappoo, who has previously earned acclaim for his contributions to the Indian music scene, is thrilled about this collaboration. He expressed his gratitude, saying, “Working with Gulzar Sahab is nothing short of a dream come true. He stands as a towering figure in the realm of literature, widely regarded as one of the greatest poets of all time. His evocative words have resonated deeply with me, shaping my understanding and appreciation of poetry.”

“The opportunity to lend my voice to his profound and intricate verses is not merely a professional privilege but an honour that transcends words. Engaging with his work allows me to connect with a legacy that has touched countless lives, making this experience both humbling and profoundly enriching,” Sumeet Tappoo added.

Sumeet Tappoo also praised the compositions and music direction of Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale. “Bhavdeep Ji’s compositions and music direction in the album are outstanding. Each of the seven tracks is crafted in a distinct Raaga, showcasing a unique approach, style, and musical presentation. I’m confident that music enthusiasts will deeply appreciate this work,” he added.

Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale, who has had a 25-year association with Gulzar Sahab was thrilled to once again collaborate with the legend. “ Collaborating with the legendary Gulzar sahab has always been a dream for every music director, and with ‘Dil Pareshan Karta Hai’, that dream has become a reality. His humility and dedication to his craft were truly inspiring. This album also celebrates 25 years of our collaboration, starting with the album ‘Vaada’ in 1999, which I musically arranged”.

“Working with Sumeet is a pleasure. His deep understanding of music and his sensibility are qualities I deeply admire. Sumeet has breathed life into these songs with his rich, melodious voice. It has been a pleasure to contribute as a composer and music director for ‘Dil Pareshan Karta Hai,’” said Pt. Jaipurwale.

Gulzar, a revered figure in Indian literature and cinema, has a storied history of creating timeless lyrics that resonate with audiences across generations. His ability to weave intricate narratives into songs has made him a sought-after collaborator for many artists. Sumeet Tappoo’s interpretation of Gulzar’s words is expected to offer a fresh perspective, appealing to both traditional and contemporary listeners.

The launch of this album has already generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike, with many eagerly anticipating to hear the album.

This collaboration not only celebrates Gulzar’s timeless legacy but also showcases the exceptional talent of Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale and emphasizes Sumeet Tappoo’s growing presence in the music industry. With this album, Gulzar, Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale and Sumeet Tappoo strive to create a memorable musical experience.