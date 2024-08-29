Stronger Together project grants 2024 now open!

Tuesday, 27 August 2024

The NSW Government is investing in community harmony and social cohesion through the Stronger Together program, which aims to empower cross-cultural collaboration.

Community organisations are encouraged to apply for the $400,000 Stronger Together Project Grant program.

Non-profit groups right across NSW are encouraged to apply for a share in the funding pool to help deliver projects that break down language barriers, boost skills across diverse communities, support cross-cultural collaboration, help new arrivals thrive and build community resilience.

The project grants funding ranges from $20,000 to $50,000 for delivery during 2025.

The Stronger Together Project Grant program opened on 27 August 2024 and supports projects that can make a lasting positive impact on social cohesion and meet community needs.

Multicultural NSW will hold an online information session about the program on Wednesday 4 September and the grant program closes on Friday 20 September 2024.

For further information on the Project Grants or to register for the information session, please visit: multicultural.nsw.gov.au/project-grants/

Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper said:

“Grassroots organisations are best placed to deliver projects in their communities that help strengthen community resilience and social cohesion.”

“From Bourke to Albury, the Tweed and right across Sydney, there are organisations that have projects that impact their local communities and I’m proud to be able to support them as they work together to embrace the ideals of multiculturalism.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s so important to support our successful multicultural society.”

