Tanvi The Great First Reactions In: Anupam Kher’s Directorial is a Meaningful Story We Need In Today’s Cinema.

Anupam Kher’s most personal directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, is already making waves around the world, earning standing ovations and heartfelt praise wherever it goes. Following its screenings at prestigious international festivals including the Cannes Film Festival, New York Indian Film Festival, and Houston it is clear this film has resonated with all deeply and has a global appeal.

The early reviews have been nothing short of extraordinary. From being called “a true cinematic masterpiece” to “a story that lingers long after the credits roll,” Tanvi The Great is quickly emerging as the kind of cinema we need more of honest, emotional, and full of soul.

Anupam Kher, visibly moved by the reception, shared, “A TRUE CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE: This headline of a review for our film Tanvi The Great is intoxicating. I have been in movies for 40 years. But have never got something like this in my entire career. But I also believe when you make a film with your heart and soul and don’t necessarily keep box office in mind one can get a review as magical as this. I thank the entire team of Tanvi The Great for their hard work and dedication. Not out of arrogance but total humility I would like to say this is just the beginning for the journey of Tanvi The Great.”

The buzz has also drawn heartfelt praise from industry peers. Anil Kapoor extended his congratulations, calling the early reactions “phenomenal”, while US-based cinematographer Josh Aushley remarked that the film “has its heart in the right place.”

Marking Anupam Kher’s return to direction after many years, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, M. Nasser, and introduces debutante Shubhangi in the titular role.

With music composed by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani and produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC, Tanvi The Great is distributed by AA Films (Anil Thadani).

Tanvi The Great will release worldwide on 18th July 2025.