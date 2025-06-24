The Salvation Army’s multicultural event unites communities in support of the 2025 Red Shield Appeal

The national multicultural launch of The Salvation Army’s 2025 Red Shield Appeal was

officiated by Katrina Rathie on Friday, 20 June 2025, proudly hosted by MultiConnexions

Group. This year’s campaign theme, “Be Hope,” encourages all Australians to be the hope

someone needs today.

The event raises awareness of the charity’s practical support for those in need, bringing

together multicultural community, business, and media leaders who speak more than 30

languages, celebrating the generosity, resilience, and contributions of Australia’s

multicultural communities.

Colonel Rodney Walters, Secretary for Communications, The Salvation Army said: “For

over 140 years, The Salvation Army has been dedicated to supporting communities in

need. This year’s theme ‘Be Hope’ reflects our mission and the everyday reality we

witness in our work. This multicultural event is a meaningful opportunity to join with

multicultural leaders deeply committed to building a more compassionate society. We are

grateful to MultiConnexions for their long-standing support and for hosting this important

event, which allows us to reach multicultural audiences.”

In her keynote remarks, 2025 AFR Chair of the Year Award winner, Bubs Australia Chair,

SBS Non-Executive Director and multicultural business leader, Katrina Rathie said:

“Australia’s strength lies in its diversity, and multicultural communities are at the heart of

that story. Many of us have benefited from the opportunities this country offers, and now is

the time to give back. Join us in supporting the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal,

because when we give generously, we help build a more inclusive, compassionate

Australia for everyone.”

Sheba Nandkeolyar, CEO of MultiConnexions Group and Eva Burrows Award recipient,

said: “‘Be Hope’ captures the everyday generosity we witness across our communities.

Multicultural Australians proudly embrace their cultural heritage and contribution to modern

Australia. That is how hope becomes real through action. MultiConnexions is proud to

have supported The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Appeal multicultural launch for over 20

years. We love the work the Salvos do and the ‘Hope’ they provide for those in need.”

The Red Shield Appeal is The Salvation Army’s most extensive fundraising campaign. In

2025, the organisation aims to raise $38 million nationally by 30 June to support over

2,000 programmes and services across Australia.

The Salvation Army invites individuals and communities to get involved. Whether through

donations, volunteering, or offering practical help locally, everyone can bring hope to those

facing hardship.

How the Salvos Are Making a Difference*

Every 17 seconds, The Salvation Army helps someone in need.

In 2023–2024, across all social programs, The Salvation Army:

 Provided over 1.1 million nights of accommodation

 Delivered more than 1.76 million sessions of care

 Assisted more than 250,000 people across Australia

 Offered over $24.3 million in financial assistance through cash, gift cards, vouchers,

and help with household bills.