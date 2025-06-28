Excel Entertainment Joins Hands with Anupam Kher Studios for His Globally Acclaimed Film Tanvi The Great

Excel Entertainment, led by powerhouse producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, who have delivered iconic films from Dil Chahta Hai to Don, has come on board as the global distributor for Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great.

The film has already made waves globally, premiering at marquee festivals like the Cannes Film Festival, New York Indian Film Festival, and many others. It has received an excellent early reception following its festival run.

Tanvi The Great tells a story of love, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of a girl who, against all odds and perceptions, turns hope into triumph.

Ritesh Sidhwani said, “Tanvi The Great is a film that resonates deeply with universal emotions and the power of the human spirit. We’re honoured to partner with Anupam Kher Studios to bring this moving story to audiences across the globe.”

Farhan Akhtar shared, “The vision and passion behind Tanvi The Great are truly inspiring. We at Excel are excited to support this beautiful film and help it find the audience it deserves worldwide.”

Anupam Kher shared, “I’ve always admired the incredible storytelling and vision of Excel Entertainment. Thrilled to have them come on board for Tanvi The Great. Their support strengthens our journey in taking this inspiring film to greater heights!”

The movie boasts a powerful ensemble cast with names like Anupam Kher, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, M. Nasser, and debutant Shubhangi.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC. The global distribution is handled by AA Films, led by Anil Thadani and Excel Entertainment. Tanvi The Great releases on 18th July 2025.