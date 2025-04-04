STRENGTHENING MEDICARE: $120 MILLION TO DELIVER BIRTHING SERVICES AT ROUSE HILL HOSPITAL

A re-elected Albanese Labor Government will work in partnership with the Minns Labor Government to build Australia’s future, today announcing a joint commitment to see maternity services delivered at the new Rouse Hill Hospital. We will invest $120 million to deliver a birthing service at Rouse Hill Hospital, including birthing rooms, a maternity inpatient unit and additional staffing areas in addition to the existing plan to have post and pre-natal maternity services at the new hospital. This funding is on top of the $700 million the Minns Labor Government has already committed to develop Rouse Hill Hospital – the first major adult hospital to be built in Western Sydney in over 40 years.

This joint investment of a re-elected Albanese and Minns Labor Governments will ensure women in northwest Sydney will be able to give birth closer to home, in one of the city’s fastest-growing areas. Under the Australian health system, states and territories run public hospitals and the Federal Government pays its share of the cost of hospital activity. The $120 million investment is a decision of government that will be reflected in the 2025 PEFO. Funding was accounted for in the 2025-26 Budget. This investment builds on the Albanese Labor Government’s commitment to deliver free, quality healthcare for New South Wales. We are:

• Boosting funding to NSW public hospitals next year by 11 per cent to $9.88 billion, to help cut waiting lists, reduce waiting times in emergency rooms and manage ramping.

• Opening another 14 Medicare Urgent Care Clinics in NSW, building on the 22 Urgent Care Clinics that have already treated close to 250,000 people. This is free healthcare, where all you need is your Medicare card.

• Making the largest investment in Medicare since its creation 40 years ago, so more Australians can see a doctor for free. This will mean an additional 5 million free GP visits for NSW and boost the number of bulk billing clinics to around 1,650.

• Making cheaper medicines even cheaper, with a PBS script to cost no more than $25 next year – providing important cost of living relief on top of the almost $400 million that people in NSW have already saved from cheaper medicines. This investment in public health care is in stark contrast to Peter Dutton, who was voted the worst Health Minister in Medicare history by Australia’s doctors, after he cut $50 billion from public hospitals – including $18 billion from NSW hospitals – and tried to end bulk billing with a fee for every GP visit. Quotes attributable to the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: “We’re working with the Minns Labor Government to build Australia’s future. “Western Sydney is one of our fastest growing areas, and we will deliver $120 million to deliver birthing and maternity services at the new Rouse Hill Hospital – so mums-to-be in Western Sydney can give birth closer to home. “Only Labor is strengthening Medicare, with the largest ever investment in more than 40 years. “This means more free trips to the doctor, cheaper medicines and more Urgent Care Clinics – where all you need is your Medicare card not your credit card.” Quotes attributable to the Federal Health Minister Mark Butler: “This election is a choice between Labor’s plan to keep building or Peter Dutton’s promise to cut. Only a vote for Labor is a vote for stronger Medicare. “Australia’s doctors voted Peter Dutton the worst Health Minister in Medicare history for a reason. “Everything in Peter Dutton’s record tells us that he will start by cutting Medicare and he won’t stop there. He will cut everything except your taxes.” Quotes attributable to Member for Greenway, Minister Michelle Rowland: “Together with the community, I’ve been fighting for North West Sydney to have access to the very best health services. “Securing full maternity services for Rouse Hill Hospital is a huge win, and I thank the Prime Minister and the NSW Premier for this commitment. “This outcome is a testament to how federal and state Labor are working together to deliver the infrastructure and services that families in the growing North West deserve. “I will continue fighting to make up for over a decade of Liberal neglect.” Quotes attributable to NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Western Sydney, Prue Car: “This is a significant investment in Western Sydney by both the Albanese and Minns Labor Governments.

“It demonstrates both levels of government are serious about delivering first-class health services for the fast growing communities of North West Sydney. “This project was promised by previous Liberal and National governments time and time again, but never delivered. Today’s announcement shows only Labor is investing in the infrastructure Western Sydney needs.” Quotes attributable to NSW Minister for Health, Ryan Park: “The Liberals promised to build Rouse Hill Hospital at three elections, and didn’t. “The Minns Labor Government is getting on with the job of delivering it. We’re going to build it with an emergency department, which the Liberals refused to do. “With the help of a re-elected Albanese Labor Government, we’re going to build it with birthing services. Thanks to Labor Governments, the fast-growing North West of Sydney will have access to full birthing and maternity services at Rouse Hill.”