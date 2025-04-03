NFDC Joins Hands with Anupam Kher for his directorial venture Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher’s directorial venture, Tanvi The Great, has been creating a buzz ever since its announcement. Featuring an extraordinary ensemble cast and an internationally acclaimed technical crew, the film promises to be a compelling movie experience. In a significant development, Tanvi The Great has now welcomed the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) as a co-producer, further strengthening its impact.

Anupam Kher shares, “Tanvi The Great is a labour of love, crafted with the finest talent in cinema. Having NFDC as a co-producer strengthens our journey in bringing this powerful story to audiences worldwide.”

Shri. Prithul Kumar, Managing Director, NFDC and JS (Broadcasting-II) I&B Ministry, shares

“NFDC is proud to co-produce Tanvi: The Great, a film that beautifully celebrates resilience, truth, and the transformative power of storytelling. Under the visionary direction of Anupam Kher ji, this deeply moving narrative unfolds with brilliance, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. Enriched by the creative mastery of legends like MM Keeravani and Resul Pookutty, the film promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Tanvi: The Great is more than just a story—it is an emotional journey that will inspire, resonate, and stay with viewers long after the credits roll. We are honoured to support this extraordinary film and reaffirm our commitment to meaningful and impactful cinema.”

Herman De Souza, CEO, Anupam Kher Studio shares, “At Anupam Kher Studio the vision is to tell stories that make a difference. Tanvi The Great is our signature to the World of Cinema and we would like to thank NFDC for supporting this unique film.”

Tanvi The Great is produced by Anupam Kher under his banner Anupam Kher Studios and is co-produced by NFDC will be releasing soon.