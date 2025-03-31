Raashii Khanna’s Punjabi Connection: Is a New Project in the Works?

Raashii Khanna is keeping her fans intrigued with her latest social media post, where she blends food, fun, and language learning on set. The actress recently shared a video of herself preparing a delicious and healthy dal chilla, but it wasn’t just the cooking that caught everyone’s attention—it was her effortless switch to speaking Punjabi!

As she flipped the chilla, Raashii captioned the post:

“When life gives you a break between shots, you make Dal Chilla!

Set diaries, chef mode on, and Punjabi banter flowing—who knew killing time could be this tasty?”

But what truly charmed her followers was her playful Punjabi commentary:

“Sat Sri Akal! Aaj mere shot nu time lagereya hai, te meh aaj daal chilla banalu. Aa Hega ae saada sweet sa kitchen on set! Tuanu mai recipe dhasta, tuanu bhi recipe try krlo!”

The post immediately sparked curiosity among her fans, with many wondering if this Punjabi banter hints at an upcoming project in the language. After all, Raashii is known for seamlessly transitioning between industries—be it Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, or now, perhaps, Punjabi.

Adding to the speculation, Raashii was recently spotted at Excel Entertainment’s office, fueling rumors of an exciting new collaboration. Following the success of The Sabarmati Report and her captivating portrayal of a journalist, audiences are eager to see what new challenge she will take on next.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, one thing is certain—Raashii Khanna’s energy, dedication, and passion for new experiences continue to impress. Whether she’s mastering a new language or cooking up something special on set, she never fails to keep her fans guessing.