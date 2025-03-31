Let’s Get LOUDER Unveils ‘Duma Dum Mast Qalander – Rebooted & Revved Up’ A High-Energy, Rebooted Anthem for the Modern World

MUMBAI,

Let’s Get LOUDER is all set to launch ‘Duma Dum Mast Qalander – Rebooted & Revved Up’, an electrifying fusion of high-energy beats and spiritual devotion, reimagining the iconic qawwali track for today’s global audience. This bold new version takes the traditional rhythms and gives them a contemporary twist, creating an unforgettable anthem that merges nostalgia with cutting-edge sound.

With the powerful vocals of Master Saleem and the dynamic duo Sultana and Hashmat, the track injects a fresh, vibrant energy into a beloved classic, breaking through the noise of conventional music. The rebooted version offers a thrilling listening experience that transcends borders and cultures, while staying true to the deep emotional resonance of the original qawwali.

Master Saleem, one of the leading voices in contemporary qawwali, shared, “This song holds so much meaning for me and millions around the world. With this reboot, we’ve infused a new energy into the familiar spirit of ‘Duma Dum Mast Qalander’. It’s an honor to bring this iconic track to life for today’s audience.”

Rajitta Hemwaani, CEO of Let’s Get LOUDER, added, “‘Duma Dum Mast Qalander – Rebooted & Revved Up’ is not just a reimagination; it’s a revolution in sound. We’ve redefined a legend by combining bold modern instrumentation with the timeless power of qawwali. This track is about breaking through the clutter, offering something fresh and exciting while connecting generations through the universal language of music.”

Let’s Get LOUDER continues to lead the charge in musical innovation, constantly pushing boundaries to create new, boundary-crossing sounds. With ‘Duma Dum Mast Qalander – Rebooted & Revved Up’, directed by Yug, the collective reaffirms its commitment to evolving music and creating opportunities for artists to thrive and collaborate. The track promises to light up playlists, clubs, and dance floors worldwide, offering a bold new chapter in the legacy of qawwali, where the past and future collide in an explosive celebration of rhythm, unity, and timeless energy.

About Let’s Get LOUDER

Let’s Get LOUDER is dedicated to amplifying the power of music, fostering creativity, and providing unparalleled opportunities for artists, producers, and music enthusiasts in India and beyond.

Launched in 2023, the vertical’s mission is to revolutionize the music industry by empowering artists and providing them with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive. The music business, with global partnerships, strives to build a community where artists can unleash their talent, express their unique voices, and connect with global audiences.

Let’s Get LOUDER is part of IN10 Media Network.

About IN10 Media Network

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its folds — including EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, Ishara, Nazara, EPIC ON, DocuBay, MovieVerse Studios and Juggernaut Productions – covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms.

Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media Network which is focused on building world-class brands.