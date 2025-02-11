Push for Parramatta as host City for Community Cabinet

City of Parramatta calls on government leaders to hold a Community Cabinet in Parramatta in the coming months to show they are serious about the future of the fastest growing communities in Greater Sydney.

This is a chance for the Federal and State Governments and Oppositions to listen and engage with residents, local businesses and stakeholders to gain valuable insights into better planning and delivering what the community needs.

Parramatta’s thriving local economy is underpinned by key transport, economic, cultural and social infrastructure projects including Powerhouse Museum, Civic Link, Riverside Theatres redevelopment, High Speed Rail, Metro West and Parramatta Light Rail Stage Two.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said as the heart of Greater Sydney, Parramatta’s central location and growing population makes it an ideal City to host a Community Cabinet for the public.

“With a Federal election looming, I urge our government leaders to take Parramatta seriously and invite them to our City to hear about what matters most from our diverse and growing community,” Cr Zaiter said.

“We are on track to become Sydney’s economic powerhouse with 150,000 new jobs created by 2050. We have the best housing approval rates in metropolitan Sydney.

“Parramatta will be home to more than 450,000 people in the next 25 years so to miss Parramatta would be a serious misstep,” Cr Zaiter said.

“Our thriving community in Parramatta is in a prime position to provide government leaders with new ideas and key priorities.”

The NSW Government has held Community Cabinets in Penrith, East Hills, Orange, Riverstone and Broken Hill so far and is yet to announce future events for 2025.