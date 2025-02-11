Archibald Prize comes to Liverpool

Australia’s most prestigious portrait art prize goes on exhibition next week at Liverpool City council’s Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, alongside two other exhibitions that showcase the talent of the city’s young artists.

Liverpool Mayor Ned Mannoun said bringing an internationally renowned portrait exhibition to Southwest Sydney demonstrated the vital role local councils can play in their communities.

“We’re proud to be hosting three exceptional art exhibitions: the Archibald Prize 2024, Young Archie Liverpool, and NEXT 2024,” he said.

“Local councils bring the arts to their communities by fostering cultural engagement and creativity.

“This combination of exhibitions – placing the renowned Archibald Prize alongside the work of local youth – shows the artistic future of our country can be found here in Liverpool.

“When councils invest in the arts, they empower individuals, enrich local culture, and cultivate a sense of pride and belonging within their communities.”

Archibald Prize (February 8 to April 6)

Works include extraordinary individuals such as Matildas star Cortnee Vine, ABC presenter Tony Armstrong; internationally renowned actor Jacob Elordi; the esteemed Professor Marcia Langton AO and the winning portrait, created by artist Laura Jones, of Australian author Tim Winton.

Young Archie Liverpool (February 1st to April 6th)

This exhibition celebrates the young talent of Liverpool, inviting emerging artists to submit a portrait of someone who holds a special place in their life. It provides local youth the opportunity to showcase creativity and artistic skill.

NEXT 2024, (February 1st to April 27th)

NEXT is an annual exhibition that showcases the works of HSC Visual Arts students from schools across the Liverpool Local Government Area. It’s a true celebration of the next generation of Australian artists, providing the community with a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the remarkable achievements of these emerging talents.