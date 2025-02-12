Final Australia Squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy

The National Selection Panel (NSP) has named a final 15-player Australian squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy.

Australia:

Steve Smith (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club) (c)

Sean Abbott (NSW/Parramatta District Cricket Club)

Alex Carey (SA/Glenelg Cricket Club)

Ben Dwarshuis (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)

Nathan Ellis (TAS/Lindisfarne Cricket Club)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (SA/ West Torrens Cricket Club)

Aaron Hardie (WA/Willetton Cricket Club)

Travis Head (SA/Tea Tree Gully Cricket Club)

Josh Inglis (WA/Joondalup Cricket Club)

Spencer Johnson (SA/West Torrens Cricket Club)

Marnus Labuschagne (QLD/Redlands Cricket Club)

Glenn Maxwell (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster Cricket Club)

Tanveer Sangha (NSW/Campbelltown Camden Cricket Club)

Matthew Short (VIC/Northcote Cricket Club)

Adam Zampa (NSW/Sutherland Cricket Club)

Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly (WA/Scarborough Cricket Club)

Chair of men’s selectors George Bailey said: “The squad has changed significantly over the past month on the back of some untimely injuries and the retirement of Marcus Stoinis.

“The upside of that is that we have been able to call on players who have had international exposure and success over the past 12 months.

“A strong core of some our most experienced players will provide a strong foundation in our attempt to win this edition of the Champions Trophy.

“We have a range of options to shape the playing XI within the tournament depending on the opposition and conditions we face.”

Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the tournament for personal reasons, with the support of Cricket Australia and the Australian men’s team.

Starc will also not be available for the two-game ODI Series in Sri Lanka which leads into the Champions Trophy.

Cricket Australia respects and supports Starc’s decision, the reasons for which remain private.

“We understand and respect Mitch’s decision,” Bailey said.

“Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.

“His well documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded.

“His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”

Starc has requested the media to respect his privacy regarding this decision and will not be making any comment.