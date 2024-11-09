Peter Dutton & S Jaishankar meet in Canberra

The Leader of the Federal Opposition, the Hon Peter Dutton MP, met with India’s Minister for External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Canberra today.



Mr Dutton welcomed Minister Jaishankar to Australia and highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships between the two countries.

“It was a great pleasure to meet again with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss our shared progress in trade, security, and people-to-people links”, Mr

Dutton said. “Australia and India enjoy a strong and enduring partnership built on mutual respect and shared values.

“Australia’s vibrant Indian community continues to be a bridge between our nations, strengthening the special relationship we share. “As we face global challenges, I look forward to deepening our cooperation in key areas, to ensure our partnership continues to benefit both our nations and fosters peace and prosperity across the region.”