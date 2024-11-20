Camp Quality Launches Multilingual Registrations and Services

for Families Facing Childhood Cancer





forms, posters and brochures in Hindi to ensure families of a child with cancer can access the

help available to them. Children’s cancer charity, Camp Quality today announces the launch of website registrationforms, posters and brochures in Hindi to ensure families of a child with cancer can access thehelp available to them. Camp Quality supports children 0 –15 years of age diagnosed with cancer, and their families,

with free programs at every stage of the cancer journey, including family getaways, family

camps and family fun days to reconnect families, boost resilience, create lasting memories

and build a supportive community.

Camp Quality CEO, Deborah Thomas says, “Camp Quality’s mission is to provide valuable

support to all Australian families going through the trauma of a child’s diagnosis. We know

how tough childhood cancer is and no family should miss out on the support they need.

These translated registration services enable every parent to register for Camp Quality’s

programs. A free interpreter service is also available for those who speak other languages or

need extra support to register. We look forward to many new families enjoying the benefit of

Camp Quality’s supportive programs.”

Camp Quality worked with multicultural communication agency Ethnolink to ensure five

commonly spoken languages in Australia were covered – Arabic, Vietnamese, Cantonese,

Mandarin and Hindi. This multicultural initiative follows the translation of Camp Quality’s Kids’

Guide to Cancer website and app into Hindi, Arabic, Cantonese, and Mandarin in 2023.