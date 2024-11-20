Camp Quality Launches Multilingual Registrations and Services

for Families Facing Childhood Cancer
Children’s cancer charity, Camp Quality today announces the launch of website registration
forms, posters and brochures in Hindi to ensure families of a child with cancer can access the
help available to them.
Camp Quality supports children 0 –15 years of age diagnosed with cancer, and their families,
with free programs at every stage of the cancer journey, including family getaways, family
camps and family fun days to reconnect families, boost resilience, create lasting memories
and build a supportive community.
Camp Quality CEO, Deborah Thomas says, “Camp Quality’s mission is to provide valuable
support to all Australian families going through the trauma of a child’s diagnosis. We know
how tough childhood cancer is and no family should miss out on the support they need.
These translated registration services enable every parent to register for Camp Quality’s
programs. A free interpreter service is also available for those who speak other languages or
need extra support to register. We look forward to many new families enjoying the benefit of
Camp Quality’s supportive programs.”
Camp Quality worked with multicultural communication agency Ethnolink to ensure five
commonly spoken languages in Australia were covered – Arabic, Vietnamese, Cantonese,
Mandarin and Hindi. This multicultural initiative follows the translation of Camp Quality’s Kids’
Guide to Cancer website and app into Hindi, Arabic, Cantonese, and Mandarin in 2023.
