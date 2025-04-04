Sanjay Dutt Calls The Bhootnii a perfect horror-comedy blend and reveals what made him come on board for the film

Renowned for his intense performances and larger-than-life screen presence, Sanjay Dutt is set to surprise audiences yet again with his upcoming movie The Bhootnii. Describing it as the perfect blend of horror and comedy, the actor opens up about what drew him to the project. With an intriguing mix of thrills, chills, and laughter, The Bhootnii promises to be a genre-defying entertainer.

Sanjay Dutt in the movie essays the role of a ghostbuster for the very first time, and he has impressed the audiences massively in the recently launched trailer. He opens up about what made him give a nod to this horror action comedy. He said,”I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film which is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact,horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role. I am playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. I had a lot of fun while playing this character which has mass appeal.”

The film boasts an eclectic ensemble cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick, who makes his big Bollywood debut, written and directed by Siddhant Sachdev.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut & Maanayata Dutt, The Bhootnii is all set to release on 18th April 2025.