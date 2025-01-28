Parramatta’s grand boulevard a step closer to reality

Parramatta’s city-shaping corridor linking Parramatta CBD to the River has received a welcome boost with the Federal Government announcing $10.1 million in funding from the Housing Support Program Stream 2 for the Civic Link project.

Parramatta’s population is expected to grow to close to 450,000 by 2050 and the funding will help deliver a new green space along Horwood Place linking the river to Parramatta Square and future housing with public transport connections via rail, light rail and the future Sydney Metro West.

The $21 million Civic Link project (Block 3) runs north-south along Horwood Place from George Street to Phillip Street connecting the already delivered Parramatta Square (Block 1) and the future public spaces around Sydney Metro West (Block 2) to the south, and Powerhouse Parramatta (Block 4) to the north.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Cr Martin Zaiter said he was delighted that Council had secured the funding to deliver this much-needed infrastructure for the City’s growing population.

“Council is proud to be meeting our housing targets and delivering quality housing in the right places and will continue to punch above our weight with continued investment in infrastructure from the Federal and State Governments,” Cr Zaiter said.

“We completed the first part of Civic Link at Parramatta Square years ago and this funding takes us a step closer to realising our vision for this vibrant boulevard.

“Civic Link is more than just a pathway. It’s our version of a grand boulevard – stretching from Parramatta Square to the river and lined with restaurants, cafes and retail. A place for visitors, residents and workers alike to gather, celebrate and enjoy nature in the heart of our city.”

Designs for the transformational project include a green spine of new trees offering shade and pockets of nature to explore, seating, and activations providing the community and visitors with opportunities to meet, engage and play.

This project is set to be completed in 2026.