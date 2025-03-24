National Museum of Australia acquires more than 1,000 items from Charlotte Smith’s private collection

Drawn from one of the world’s largest and most diverse private fashion collections, the items date from the 1850s to the 2000s and were collected over 30 years by leading Australian-American fashion expert Charlotte Smith. Wedding and evening dresses, shoes, gloves, underwear, nightwear, blouses, hats and handbags, feature in the ensemble, which represents one of the richest and most diverse fashion collections held by an Australian cultural institution. “Charlotte Smith’s private collection spans thousands of items and has captivated people from around the world for decades,” National Museum Director Katherine McMahon said. “As a result of this milestone acquisition, the National Museum is now home to a collection that provides an intriguing window into how Australian fashion and design has been shaped by global trends and forces. “We are absolutely thrilled to offer a home to more than 1,000 items which so powerfully illustrate Australian and international fashion and design history.” Charlotte Smith inherited the original collection from her American god-mother – Doris Darnell – a Quaker from Pennsylvania who had a passion for fashion. Ms Smith built her private collection over the following three decades. While the collection now held by the National Museum is focused on women’s fashion, it also includes a smaller but significant group of men’s and children’s garments. Items in the Museum’s collection include garments by internationally recognised 20th-century designers such as Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, Pucci, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, Zandra Rhodes, Alexander McQueen, Mary Katrantzou and Vivien Westwood. The collection also includes designers from China and Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, Israel and Switzerland.

National Museum Senior Curator Cheryl Crilly said the collection also boasted an “incredibly compelling and special” Australian flavour.

“Our collection tells the unique story of an Australian-American collector who developed a treasured family inheritance into a one of the largest and most diverse private fashion collections in the world,” she said.

“Trailblazers of Australian fashion and design are a cornerstone of this remarkable collection, with garments and accessories from over 30 significant designers including Vivian Chan Shaw, Lucy Secor, Beril Jents, Evie Hill, Mona Crawford, Ninette of Melbourne, Danica of Double Bay, Jenny Kee, Linda Jackson, George Gross, Christopher Essex, House of Merivale, Katie Pye and Akira Isogawa. “The Museum’s collection explores the influence of international fashion and design on Australian fashion, and its impact on the wardrobes of Australians – whether it be through high end couture, designer labels, high street fashion or home sewn outfits and accessories.

“This significant acquisition has enhanced the National Museum’s collection, and demonstrates the power of fashion to shape design, manufacturing industries, consumerism, and social and cultural change. “The collection traverses all these important themes interweaving them with the personal stories of women throughout the world, and will continue to educate, captivate and inspire people for decades to come.” Charlotte Smith said: “My godmother Doris Darnell always dreamed of her collection becoming part of a museum, where it would be recognised not just for its fashion, but for its incredible story of women’s history. “What started as a humble collection has now found a place in our national institution—it’s truly beyond what I ever imagined.

“This unrivalled collection isn’t just rows of designer pieces; it is a dynamic and diverse piece of living history that brings the past to life through the women who wore these garments.”