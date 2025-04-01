JioHotstar and Amitabh Bachchan Unite to Bring the Sacred Splendor of Ram Navami to Millions

National: JioHotstar continues to revolutionize India’s live streaming experience by making it more inclusive and accessible, connecting millions and bridging the gap between audiences and their favorite events. Following the tremendous success of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres and Mahashivratri: The Divine Night livestream, which captivated millions, the platform is now set to bring the festivities of Ram Navami to viewers with a special live stream from Ayodhya on 6th April, from 8AM to 1PM. The celebrations will feature the legendary Padma Vibhushan Shri. Amitabh Bachchan narrating evocative stories of the Ram Katha. Combining community celebrations with technology, the livestream reinforces JioHotstar’s commitment to enhancing accessibility, bringing cultural moments closer to millions, and ensuring an unforgettable experience.

At the heart of this momentous occasion, Padma Vibhushan Shri. Amitabh Bachchan will share timeless wisdom and reflections on Lord Ram’s values, offering a celebration of our cultural heritage and inspiring a forward-looking vision for India. The festivities will capture the joy and reverence of Lord Ram’s birth and journey, depicting the seven kands of the Ramayana, all while streaming live from the heart of Ram Janmabhoomi to spiritually uplift viewers with his legacy. Shri. Amitabh Bachchan will also host an interactive session with kids, showcasing select stories and couplets of the kands in an engaging and relatable manner. From a special pooja performed at Ayodhya, sacred rituals across temples, to soul-stirring LIVE aartis from Bhadrachalam, Panchvati, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya, to devotional bhajans, and mesmerizing cultural performances by revered artists including Kailash Kher and Malini Awasthi, the livestream will evoke a collective sense of devotion and togetherness.

Speaking on the initiative, a JioHotstar spokesperson stated, “Our live streaming capabilities have enabled us to bring culturally significant experiences to viewers across India. The overwhelming success of events from live sports to Coldplay – Live from Ahmedabad to the 14-hour livestream of the recent Mahashivratri: The Divine Night has inspired us to push boundaries and offer unparalleled experiences to Indian consumers. Ram Navami is a deeply revered occasion in our country, and we’re honored to bring its sacred celebrations to millions in every corner of the country. With the legend himself, Shri Amitabh Bachchan narrating Lord Ram’s journey, this experience promises to evoke profound emotions on this auspicious occasion.”

Padma Vibhushan Shri. Amitabh Bachchan said, “To be part of such a sacred occasion is an honor of a lifetime. Ram Navami is more than a festival—it is a moment of deep reflection, a time to embrace the ideals of dharma, devotion, and righteousness that Lord Ram personified. Through JioHotstar, we are blessed with the power of technology to transcend distances, uniting hearts across the nation in an unprecedented celebration of faith, culture, and spirituality.”

With initiatives like these, JioHotstar is unlocking Infinite Possibilities, enabling viewers across the nation to experience the beauty of festivities from the comfort of their homes. By curating live-stream events like Coldplay, Mahashivratri, and Ram Navami, the platform celebrates the nation’s rich heritage in a manner that is immersive and deeply engaging.

Celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage through the power of digital devotion, with a special livestream on 6th April, only on JioHotstar