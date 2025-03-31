Kapil Sharma’s big surprise on EID; Unveils first look of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

The first look of Kapil Sharma’s highly anticipated comedy caper, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is finally here! After announcing the commencement of the shoot, the makers have now unveiled an exciting glimpse of the much-anticipated sequel, featuring Kapil with a mysterious girl.

Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos that made the first installment a hit.

With the first look already creating a buzz, fans can expect even more surprises in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates!

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production