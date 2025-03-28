HOLI CELEBRATIONS BRING COLOUR AND UNITY TO NSW PARLIAMENT WITH A STRONG EMPHASIS ON BILATERAL TRADE & BUSINESS CONNECTIONS

The Australia India Business Council (AIBC) collaborated with NSW Parliamentary Friends of India and the Consulate General of India, Sydney for the second consecutive year in co-hosting the “Holi in the House Celebrations” & Australia – India Business Trade Connect Breakfast session at the historic NSW Parliament House bring together NSW Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum along with industry and business ecosystem leaders including AIBC members, reaffirming the growing collaboration between the two nations and strong bilateral trade interests.

This year’s celebration further strengthened the group’s mission to foster deeper ties between India, the Indian-Australian community in New South Wales, and the NSW Parliament. This annual tradition highlights the vibrancy of NSW’s multicultural identity, demonstrating the state’s dedication to celebrating its diverse communities.

With over 1 Million residing across Australia, Holi serves as a vibrant symbol of multiculturalism, reflecting Australia’s rich diversity and commitment to inclusion. New South Wales, home to one of the largest Indian-Australian populations in the country, continues to lead in fostering cultural connections and celebrating the contributions of the Indian community to the state’s social, economic, and political landscape.

The focus of this year’s event was to celebrate the work being done by business leaders including Indian diaspora led businesses who are actively engaged in strengthening economic ties between Australia and India. NSW has emerged as a hub for trade and investment between the two nations, and the event provided an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of industry leaders who are driving bilateral collaboration across key

sectors such as technology, education, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Their ongoing efforts are instrumental in enhancing economic opportunities, fostering innovation, and creating jobs that benefit both nations.

Attendees, including Members of Parliament, business leaders, and community representatives, actively participated in the festivities, adding a splash of colour to the Parliamentary Gardens with symbolic ribbon-waving that highlighted the enduring friendship between Australia and India. This special event had engaging trade and business connect interactions between the business leaders and NSW Parliamentarians highlighting the great opportunities for NSW to leverage partnering with India.

Irfan Malik, AIBC President NSW and National Associate Chair welcomed the gathering highlighting that at the Heart of this Holi Celebration is inclusivity, equality and building strong friendship and connections, very aligned with the Harmony Day being celebrated in Australia across the communities. He also acknowledged the presence of businesses, trade & industry partners along with our Govt and Parliamentarians friends of India, who are all a true testimony to our growing friendship and trade relationship with India, which has experienced tremendous traction over the last couple years with several opportunities to accelerate in the forthcoming year across some of the key industry sectors.

Warren Kirby MP, Co-Chair of NSW Parliamentary Friends of India remarked, “Holi transcends religious and cultural boundaries, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and harmony. The continued success of this celebration demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the bonds that unite us as a society. As we come together to revel in the joy of Holi, we reaffirm our shared values of compassion, respect, and unity.” The event underscored the growing importance of NSW as a leader in promoting cultural diplomacy and fostering stronger bilateral relationships between Australia and India.

The Consulate General of India in Sydney and the Australia India Business Council played a key role in ensuring the success of the event, reinforcing the shared commitment to deepening business, trade, and diplomatic ties between the two regions. Consul General Dr. S. Janakiraman shared his vision to generate $100 billion in trade between Australia and India during the next few years ahead, emphasizing the vast opportunities for growth in sectors such as energy, technology, and infrastructure. His address reinforced the strategic importance of the Australia-India economic partnership and the need for continued collaboration between government and business leaders to unlock new avenues for investment and trade.

Gurmesh Singh MP, Co-Chair of NSW Parliamentary Friends of India and NSW Opposition leader, Mark Speakman MP also recognised the spirit of Holi celebrations and the growing role of Indian Diaspora leaders in strengthening the bilateral trade relationships.

The Australia India Business Council (AIBC) extends its sincere appreciation of NSW Parliamentary Friends of India, Consulate General of India, Sydney, all Members of Parliament, business & community leaders, and Industry partners for their continued support in making ‘Holi in the House – Australia India Business Trade Connect’ a resounding success.