Opening of mega cultural precinct to enrich Australia’s multicultural tapestry

Mr Patel continued, “The Satsang Diksha scripture teaches how to live a moral and righteous life for the benefit of society. Memorising these teachings in Sanskrit—the world’s oldest language—shows the dedication and commitment of the individuals involved.”
Event name
Date
Description
Melbourne – Southside Racing Cranbourne
Day of divine wisdom: exploring the teachings of Satsang Diksha
Saturday,
1 March 2025
This will be a celebration of the beauty and importance of Sanskrit, and the commitment of people of all ages to preserving this ancient language through the practice of mukhpath (verbal recall and recital).
The event will feature clear recitations, explanations of the meanings of the verses, and reflections on ancient Hindu teachings. Scholars and learned sadhus will also share how language helps preserve culture and spiritual wisdom.
The event highlights the importance of Sanskrit for the next generation of leaders, scholars, and individuals with strong values who will continue to honour and share the timeless teachings of the language.
Sydney – BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct
Mahayagna – prayer for world peace
Wednesday,
5 March 2025
The Mahayagna is a devotional ceremony focused on bringing peace, unity, and well-being to all.
This ancient Hindu ritual, thousands of years old, involves devotees lighting a sacred fire, symbolising the inner light, and offering aahutis (oblations) for global harmony. The entire family participates, fostering devotion to God, family harmony, and community upliftment. Based on the Vedic teaching of Vasudeva Kutumbakam — “the whole world is one family” — the yagna promotes unity, respect, and peace for all.
Rooted in the ancient scriptures of the Vedas, this teaching highlights the importance of mutual respect, unity, and peace in creating a harmonious world.
Inauguration and reveal of Australia’s tallest metal statue
Thursday,
6 March 2025
Nilkanth Varni, the youthful form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, embarked on a remarkable seven-year, 8,000-mile journey across India, dedicating himself to discipline, meditation, and selfless service. The Tapomurti, a 49-foot statue, depicts Nilkanth Varni in a serene yogic posture, symbolising spiritual growth and universal values like inner peace, mental discipline, and compassion—resonating with people from all walks of life.
The inauguration ceremony is a traditional Hindu ritual in which Sanskrit mantras are recited to consecrate the statue, transforming it from a metal sculpture into a sacred idol. Following this, the green space around the Tapomurti will be opened to the public, inviting people of all backgrounds to come together, reflect, and draw inspiration from his life of discipline, service, and the universal pursuit of well-being.
Spiritual procession and cultural parade
Friday, 7 March 2025
A vibrant and joyous procession of the murtis (sacred images) that will eventually reside in the new mandir premises. This cultural and celebratory parade will include exquisitely decorated floats, walking performances and cultural shows, and be an opportunity for the community and onlookers to witness a spiritually and culturally significant moment and for the devotees and mandir community to express their gratitude and introduce themselves to the broader community.
Celebrating volunteer service
Sunday, 9 March 2025
A unique event honouring volunteers’ invaluable contributions and hard work. By sharing inspirational stories of their dedication, the gathering will celebrate the vital role that seva (selfless service) has played in the community and highlight its continued importance once the new cultural centre opens.
Pushpadolotsav – a festival of flowers and colours
Saturday,
15 March 2025
Pushpadolotsav is a part of the renowned Holi festival, the festival of colour. During this celebration, the Guru sprays coloured water and showers flower petals on devotees, symbolising their blessing on devotees. In a rare occurrence and for only the second time in over 115 years of BAPS history, the community’s spiritual head will celebrate this festival outside India, drawing thousands of people from across Australia and around the world to Sydney for this unforgettable event.
In 2025, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj will bless thousands of devotees by sprinkling them with sacred water, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all who take part and witness the occasion.
Consecration ceremony of the divine idols
Sunday, 16 March 2025
The pivotal consecration ceremony is where traditional Hindu rituals and recitation of Vedic shlokas will transform the statues of the deities into murtis – sacred idols that embody divinity. It is similar to the dedication of a church or the blessing of religious icons in other faiths, however this ritual, that imbues the statues with spirituality and devotional importance, also transforms the entire land into a sacred space of worship, community gathering, and social connection.
Groundbreaking ceremony of traditional temple
Saturday, 22 March 2025
The foundational stone-laying ceremony that marks the official start of construction for the new traditional stone mandir – the second phase of the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct plan. During the event, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and the community will perform prayers and rituals to invoke blessings for a spiritually auspicious and successful construction.
Annakut: Festival of food
Sunday, 23 March 2025
Annakut, meaning ‘mountain of food,’ is a vibrant celebration where thousands of unique food items are lovingly prepared by devotees and offered to the deities as a symbol of gratitude and appreciation. This special Annakut event will mark the inauguration of Australia’s tallest metal statue, the Nilkanth Varni Tapomurti, and the opening of a new haveli. Most importantly, all the food is shared among devotees and visitors, fostering a sense of community, and is also given to charity.
Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and the embodiment of Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s teachings. As the Guru to millions of devotees around the world, he is deeply respected for his wisdom, humility, and compassion. At 92, his visit to Australia is eagerly anticipated by the community. His visit will include historic festival celebrations and consecration ceremonies for new religious spaces that will support and guide Australia’s growing Hindu diaspora.
BAPS, which stands for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (also known as BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha), is a global Hindu organisation rooted in the Vedas, the ancient scriptures of Hinduism.