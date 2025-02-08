Opening of mega cultural precinct to enrich Australia’s multicultural tapestry

A grand new chapter in Australia’s multicultural story will be revealed this year with the opening of the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct in Sydney’s southwest.

Located in Kemps Creek, the 25-acre precinct will become a major cultural destination close to the Western Sydney Airport. It will feature cultural centres with traditional Indian architecture, Australia’s tallest metal statue, a meditation garden with native Australian plants and be a site for sharing, learning and understanding for people from all backgrounds.

“This precinct has been 10 years in the making and is a place where people can experience India’s rich cultural traditions. Whether you want to practise your faith, spend time with family, or just enjoy the atmosphere in the garden or underneath the statue, there’s something for everyone,” said BAPS spokesperson Kunal Patel.

“The 15-metre-tall statue represents Bhagwan Swaminarayan in his youthful form, known as Nilkanth Varni. Standing on one foot, with his eyes closed in concentration, the statue symbolises peace, resilience, and focus—values everyone in today’s society aspires for.”

The precinct will open in two phases. The first phase will see the opening of the cultural centre, gardens, and sites for community activities, and the second phase will be the completion of the traditional stone mandir or temple. His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the sixth spiritual leader of BAPS, will be present to lead celebrations of Phase 1 completion and formally start Phase 2.

Mr Patel added, “This visit is highly anticipated by the Hindu community across Australia and New Zealand. We expect many people from both countries to travel to Sydney for the celebrations in March, as well as international visitors from the USA, UK, and India.”

Mahant Swami Maharaj’s visit in Australia will bring together Hindus and other cultural communities through a unique blend of spiritual, cultural, and social activities with the aim of spreading joy and experiencing peace. During his month-long visit to Sydney starting on 4 March, Mahant Swami Maharaj will participate in several festivals, including the unveiling of the Tapomurti statue, a cultural parade, Holi celebrations, and the groundbreaking ceremony for the stone mandir’s construction.

Before coming to Sydney, Mahant Swami Maharaj will visit Melbourne from 12 February. His visit to Victoria will include cultural activities, including honouring over 1,300 people, aged 4 to 70, as Sanskrit scholars for memorising 315 verses from the Satsang Diksha scripture, a text authored by His Holiness himself.

Mr Patel continued, “The Satsang Diksha scripture teaches how to live a moral and righteous life for the benefit of society. Memorising these teachings in Sanskrit—the world’s oldest language—shows the dedication and commitment of the individuals involved.”

The Melbourne events and the opening of the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct in Sydney will unite people across Australia, offering a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and learning.

Key event details



Event name Date Description Melbourne – Southside Racing Cranbourne Day of divine wisdom: exploring the teachings of Satsang Diksha Saturday,

1 March 2025 This will be a celebration of the beauty and importance of Sanskrit, and the commitment of people of all ages to preserving this ancient language through the practice of mukhpath (verbal recall and recital). The event will feature clear recitations, explanations of the meanings of the verses, and reflections on ancient Hindu teachings. Scholars and learned sadhus will also share how language helps preserve culture and spiritual wisdom. The event highlights the importance of Sanskrit for the next generation of leaders, scholars, and individuals with strong values who will continue to honour and share the timeless teachings of the language. Sydney – BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct Mahayagna – prayer for world peace Wednesday, 5 March 2025 The Mahayagna is a devotional ceremony focused on bringing peace, unity, and well-being to all. This ancient Hindu ritual, thousands of years old, involves devotees lighting a sacred fire, symbolising the inner light, and offering aahutis (oblations) for global harmony. The entire family participates, fostering devotion to God, family harmony, and community upliftment. Based on the Vedic teaching of Vasudeva Kutumbakam — “the whole world is one family” — the yagna promotes unity, respect, and peace for all. Rooted in the ancient scriptures of the Vedas, this teaching highlights the importance of mutual respect, unity, and peace in creating a harmonious world. Inauguration and reveal of Australia’s tallest metal statue Thursday,

6 March 2025 Nilkanth Varni, the youthful form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, embarked on a remarkable seven-year, 8,000-mile journey across India, dedicating himself to discipline, meditation, and selfless service. The Tapomurti, a 49-foot statue, depicts Nilkanth Varni in a serene yogic posture, symbolising spiritual growth and universal values like inner peace, mental discipline, and compassion—resonating with people from all walks of life. The inauguration ceremony is a traditional Hindu ritual in which Sanskrit mantras are recited to consecrate the statue, transforming it from a metal sculpture into a sacred idol. Following this, the green space around the Tapomurti will be opened to the public, inviting people of all backgrounds to come together, reflect, and draw inspiration from his life of discipline, service, and the universal pursuit of well-being. Spiritual procession and cultural parade Friday, 7 March 2025 A vibrant and joyous procession of the murtis (sacred images) that will eventually reside in the new mandir premises. This cultural and celebratory parade will include exquisitely decorated floats, walking performances and cultural shows, and be an opportunity for the community and onlookers to witness a spiritually and culturally significant moment and for the devotees and mandir community to express their gratitude and introduce themselves to the broader community. Celebrating volunteer service Sunday, 9 March 2025 A unique event honouring volunteers’ invaluable contributions and hard work. By sharing inspirational stories of their dedication, the gathering will celebrate the vital role that seva (selfless service) has played in the community and highlight its continued importance once the new cultural centre opens. Pushpadolotsav – a festival of flowers and colours Saturday,

15 March 2025 Pushpadolotsav is a part of the renowned Holi festival, the festival of colour. During this celebration, the Guru sprays coloured water and showers flower petals on devotees, symbolising their blessing on devotees. In a rare occurrence and for only the second time in over 115 years of BAPS history, the community’s spiritual head will celebrate this festival outside India, drawing thousands of people from across Australia and around the world to Sydney for this unforgettable event. In 2025, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj will bless thousands of devotees by sprinkling them with sacred water, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all who take part and witness the occasion. Consecration ceremony of the divine idols Sunday, 16 March 2025 The pivotal consecration ceremony is where traditional Hindu rituals and recitation of Vedic shlokas will transform the statues of the deities into murtis – sacred idols that embody divinity. It is similar to the dedication of a church or the blessing of religious icons in other faiths, however this ritual, that imbues the statues with spirituality and devotional importance, also transforms the entire land into a sacred space of worship, community gathering, and social connection. Groundbreaking ceremony of traditional temple Saturday, 22 March 2025 The foundational stone-laying ceremony that marks the official start of construction for the new traditional stone mandir – the second phase of the BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Precinct plan. During the event, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and the community will perform prayers and rituals to invoke blessings for a spiritually auspicious and successful construction. Annakut: Festival of food Sunday, 23 March 2025 Annakut, meaning ‘mountain of food,’ is a vibrant celebration where thousands of unique food items are lovingly prepared by devotees and offered to the deities as a symbol of gratitude and appreciation. This special Annakut event will mark the inauguration of Australia’s tallest metal statue, the Nilkanth Varni Tapomurti, and the opening of a new haveli. Most importantly, all the food is shared among devotees and visitors, fostering a sense of community, and is also given to charity.

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha and the embodiment of Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s teachings. As the Guru to millions of devotees around the world, he is deeply respected for his wisdom, humility, and compassion. At 92, his visit to Australia is eagerly anticipated by the community. His visit will include historic festival celebrations and consecration ceremonies for new religious spaces that will support and guide Australia’s growing Hindu diaspora.

About BAPS Australia



BAPS, which stands for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (also known as BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha), is a global Hindu organisation rooted in the Vedas, the ancient scriptures of Hinduism.

It is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organisation dedicated to promoting personal growth and improving society through the Hindu values of faith, unity, and selfless service.

Established in 1984, BAPS Australia now has mandirs in all major cities and more than 50 assembly centres across both metropolitan and regional Australia.

BAPS Australia works closely with BAPS Charities, a registered charity with the Australian Charities and Not-for-Profits Commission (ACNC), to support individuals, families, and communities in need. The charity offers benevolent relief through various programs, including food donation drives and fundraising for healthcare initiatives.