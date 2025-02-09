BBL Player Movement Window recap

The BBL Player Movement Window has closed, with seven players finding a new home for the KFC BBL|15 season.

The BBL’s inaugural Window, which followed the first WBBL Window in December, ran for 10 days immediately after the BBL|14 Final.

During the period, clubs could sign Eligible Free Agents to their lists, or trade contracted domestic players between clubs.

The players to move during the BBL Window are listed below.

Jason Behrendorff – Eligible Free Agent (Perth Scorchers) to Melbourne Renegades

Brendan Doggett – Eligible Free Agent (Adelaide Strikers) to Melbourne Renegades

Liam Hatcher – Eligible Free Agent (Sydney Thunder) to Melbourne Stars

Caleb Jewell – Hobart Hurricanes to Melbourne Renegades

Joel Paris – Eligible Free Agent (Melbourne Stars) to Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Swepson – Eligible Free Agent (Brisbane Heat) to Melbourne Stars

Beau Webster – Eligible Free Agent (Melbourne Stars) to Hobart Hurricanes

The Contracting Embargo remains in place for both the BBL and WBBL. No new or renewed agreements can be entered into by any club until it is lifted in the coming weeks.

Once the Embargo lifts, clubs may sign further domestic players to their list. Clubs may also sign a maximum of one overseas player, if they do not already have one.

KFC BBL|15 Contract Lists – after Player Movement Window

Adelaide Strikers: Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Matt Short, Henry Thorton

Brisbane Heat: Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (NZ), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Callum Vidler

Hobart Hurricanes: Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Nathan Ellis, Chris Jordan (ENG), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Matthew Wade, Beau Webster, Mac Wright

Melbourne Renegades: Jason Behrendorff, Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Brendan Doggett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Caleb Jewell, Nathan Lyon, Fergus O’Neill, Tom Rogers, Tim Seifert (NZ), Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars: Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran (ENG), Liam Hatcher, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (NZ), Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner

Sydney Sixers: Sean Abbott, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Todd Murphy, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith

Sydney Thunder: Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (ENG), Ollie Davies, Chris Green, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner